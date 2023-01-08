Hunan introduces new crown treatment reimbursement standard

Huasheng Online, January 8th (full media reporter Zhou Ti, correspondent Ouyang Zhenhua) Today, the Provincial Medical Security Bureau, the Provincial Department of Finance, and the Provincial Health and Health Commission issued the “About Optimizing the Novel Coronavirus Infected Patients after the Implementation of “Class B and B Controls”. “Notice on Policies Related to Medical Insurance for Treatment Expenses” (hereinafter referred to as “Notice”), decided to optimize and adjust policies related to medical insurance for treatment expenses of patients with new coronavirus infection (hereinafter referred to as “new crown patients”). It will come into effect on the date of “Class B Control” and will be implemented until March 31.

The “Notice” clarifies that the inpatient medical expenses incurred by patients with new crowns in all medical institutions that meet the new coronavirus infection diagnosis and treatment plan formulated by the health department will continue to implement the upfront expense protection policy, and basic medical insurance, serious illness insurance, medical assistance, etc. After payment is stipulated, the part of the personal burden will be subsidized by the finance, and the required funds will be paid by the finance of the place of medical treatment in advance, and the central finance will subsidize 60% of the actual expenses incurred. The medical insurance management department may prepay part of the funds to designated medical institutions that receive more patients and have greater pressure on advance payment, so as to reduce the pressure on advance payment by medical institutions. The emergency rescue expenses that meet the regulations of the health department can be included in the hospitalization expenses and settled together or settled according to the hospitalization treatment policy. This policy is calculated based on the time of patient admission. For inpatients with COVID-19 who seek medical treatment across provinces or in different places within the province, the same guarantee policy will be implemented for the inpatient medical expenses that meet the regulations, and the expenses incurred will be settled by the medical insurance institution according to the unified deployment of the country.

The “Notice” clarifies that in order to coordinate the implementation of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment and guide patients to seek medical treatment at the grassroots level, outpatients and emergencies related to the treatment of new coronavirus infection for insured patients with new coronavirus infection and suspected symptoms in designated medical institutions of second-level and below medical insurance Special guarantees are implemented for expenses, and there is no minimum payment line and ceiling line, and the reimbursement ratio within the scope of the policy is 70%. Outpatient and emergency expenses not covered by the new crown will still be implemented in accordance with the current medical insurance policy.

The “Notice” encourages grassroots medical institutions to prepare enough drugs for the treatment of new coronavirus infection in the current medical insurance drug list and the provincial temporary supplementary list to meet the needs of patients for medication and treatment. At present, there are 660 drugs related to the treatment of new crowns in the current version of the National Medical Insurance Drug Catalog for the treatment of symptoms of new crowns such as fever and cough. On this basis, the new coronavirus treatment drugs in the diagnosis and treatment plan for new coronavirus infection will continue the temporary payment policy of medical insurance, such as Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets, Aziz Fuding tablets are included in the temporary payment scope of medical insurance. In order to adapt to the current epidemic situation, the new coronavirus infection treatment drugs (including 24 drugs and 24 hospital preparations) identified by the provincial joint prevention and control mechanism in our province have been temporarily included in the province’s basic medical care after being reported to the National Medical Insurance Bureau for filing according to the procedures. Insurance coverage.

The “Notice” clarifies that local health departments should promptly announce the list of medical institutions that provide “Internet +” medical services. For the first Internet medical services that are approved by industry departments for new coronavirus infections, all medical institutions must follow the “On the Comprehensive Promotion of Medical Insurance” The Notice on the Application of Electronic Credentials in the Whole Process” requires that the application transformation of medical insurance electronic vouchers and medical insurance mobile payment functions be implemented as soon as possible, and medical insurance mobile payments are provided for patients with symptoms related to new coronavirus infection and in line with the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of New Coronavirus Infected Patients” Billing Services. Added a new price item of “First Internet Diagnosis of Novel Coronavirus Infection”, which is included in the scope of medical insurance reimbursement. Follow-up services for symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection will be subject to the existing Internet follow-up project price policy, and will be implemented in accordance with the general outpatient inspection fee standard of hospitals of the corresponding level, regardless of the technical level of medical personnel, and will be included in the scope of medical insurance reimbursement.