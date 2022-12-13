You can go to the emergency department without a 48-hour nucleic acid result

Hunan issued new crown medical treatment and medical service guidelines: fever clinics should be open 24 hours a day, and buffer wards for new crown patients should be set up

If you have fever and other symptoms, how can you guarantee medical treatment? On December 12, in order to optimize the medical treatment process and medical services for new coronary pneumonia, the Hunan Provincial Medical Quality Control Expert Committee organized relevant medical experts to discuss and formulate the “Guidelines for Medical Institutions New Coronary Pneumonia Medical Treatment Process and Medical Services” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”), all medical issues of public concern are here.

■Li Qi, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

Fever clinics should be open 24 hours

Second-level and above medical institutions should ensure that fever clinics should be set up and opened as much as possible. The “Guidelines” pointed out that fever clinics cannot be closed at will, and should be open 24 hours a day to provide nucleic acid samples for patients at any time.

Medical institutions at all levels should set up eye-catching triage desks, do a good job in outpatient pre-examination and triage, urge all patients and escorts entering the medical area to wear masks, and check the 48-hour nucleic acid test results of patients and escorts (or through the appointment diagnosis and treatment platform check). When the number of outpatient visits increases significantly, expand the area (no need for three areas and two channels), increase the number of consultation rooms, enrich the medical force, improve the service capacity of fever clinics, reduce queuing, and avoid crowding.

In addition to fever clinics, medical institutions should set up a nucleic acid positive patient diagnosis and treatment area (referred to as the positive diagnosis and treatment area) in the relatively independent ventilation area of ​​the existing outpatient clinic (or build a prefabricated room, etc.) to meet the needs of nucleic acid positive patients such as hemodialysis, tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy, pregnancy Maternal and other special groups and specialized medical needs.

You can see a doctor without a 48-hour nucleic acid result

The “Guide” requires that the emergency green channel should be kept open. All medical institutions should diagnose and treat critically ill patients in a timely manner, and must not refuse diagnosis because they do not have 48-hour nucleic acid test results. For patients with 48-hour negative nucleic acid test results, they are directly guided to the emergency treatment area; patients without 48-hour nucleic acid test results can be guided to receive treatment in the buffer zone, while improving antigen and nucleic acid testing.

The buffer zone of the emergency department should be equipped with a well-ventilated waiting area, consulting room, and rescue room. It is required to be equipped with corresponding rescue facilities. Disinfection should be carried out according to the requirements of nosocomial infection. The personnel should be relatively fixed and personal protection should be in place. Those who are positively infected and need emergency special examinations should be well protected and disinfected.

The “Guidelines” clearly stipulate that relatively independent areas should be arranged to centralize the treatment of nucleic acid positive patients. Hospitalized patients are required to provide 24-hour nucleic acid reports, and closed management should be done, and no escorts will be left in principle. Due to the needs of the disease, only one accompanying person can be left for closed-loop management. Once the nucleic acid is positive in the hospital, it should be transferred to the buffer ward or the positive infection area in time for terminal disinfection. Relatively independent positive infection areas can be hospital areas, buildings or wards. The scale is not less than one independent unit (50 beds) and multiple convertible units, mainly for the treatment of positive infection patients with basic diseases who need to be hospitalized, and the ward requires closed management and independent operation.

Set buffer wards in relatively independent areas

For hospitalized patients mainly with new coronary pneumonia, send and receive fever wards (or infectious disease departments) after visiting fever clinics. Each specialized ward should set up a buffer ward in a relatively independent area, especially for maternity, hemodialysis, and tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Each ward has 4 buffer wards, 2 of which are equipped with necessary oxygen supply, monitoring, and treatment equipment, which can be upgraded to 4 beds for treating critically ill patients, so that the medical staff are relatively fixed. The operating room of each medical institution must prepare a special operating room to provide surgery for nucleic acid positive hospitalized or emergency patients. For patients who need special examinations, they can make an appointment for centralized examinations in different periods of time, and do a good job of disinfection.

The “Guidelines” require that scientific classification and classification be carried out. Asymptomatic infections and mild patients have no underlying diseases and should be isolated and observed at home. Asymptomatic infected persons and mild patients with stable conditions in special groups such as underlying diseases or the elderly can provide medical services through Internet hospital consultation or family doctors. Patients in need of diagnosis and treatment should see a doctor at the nearest community-level medical institution. Key groups (high risk, red mark), ordinary patients with urgent medical needs including infants, pregnant women, etc., and patients who are evaluated as unsuitable for home care are referred to secondary medical institutions for hospitalization. Severe and critical patients and patients requiring special treatment (or surgery) such as hemodialysis should be referred to tertiary medical institutions for centralized treatment in a timely manner, and severe and critical patients should be admitted to the ICU ward for treatment.