[The Epoch Times, December 3, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Recently, Liao Yong, the street director of Liuyang City, Hunan Province, led three policemen to break into a residential house and beat the residents, scaring the children of the residents into crying , and the accompanying police stood by. Public outrage arose after the video was released.

On December 3, the Liuyang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision notified that Liao Yong, director of the Social Security Comprehensive Management Center of the Hehua Sub-district Office of the city, beat Wei on November 29, causing bad influence.

According to reports, Liao Yong was expelled from the party, dismissed from government affairs, and downgraded from a management post of 9 to a management post of 10. The Hehua Sub-district Office ordered Chen, Zhang, and Wu Moumou to be fired, and the relevant staff of the Hehua Sub-district Office who were responsible for leadership were dealt with.

Previously, the victimized party issued a document saying that because the property notice had to close the gate of the community, he suggested in the household group that the exit should not be closed, and staff could be reassigned to check the double code, which would not only facilitate the owner’s entry and exit, but also ensure the safety of the community. No reply to his suggestion.

Afterwards, officials from the sub-district office, accompanied by 3 policemen, came to communicate with him. A monitor was installed in his home, and it was recorded in detail that 4 people surrounded him at that time. The leading official reprimanded him for not cooperating with the epidemic prevention. head, pushed him down on the sofa, and beat him many times.

The three accompanying police officers stood by and watched, allowing the officer to beat up

When the child in the victim’s home saw his father being beaten, he was so frightened that he burst into tears. Although the police tried to take the child away, the child still tried to protect his father with his small body and hugged his thigh.

In this regard, netizens expressed: “The moment I saw the baby dangling out to protect my father, I cried!” “It will hurt the child for a lifetime.” “So sad, what kind of society would allow such a thing occur.”

Many netizens also asked: “Shouldn’t those who beat people be held criminally responsible?” “It’s against the sky, and the street office has also mixed into the underworld?!” “Foreign forces are so crazy that they have developed to enter the house and beat my residents.” ” How dare you rush into my house like this and defend yourself with a kitchen knife.”

Notifications for local releases. Many netizens said: “Suspension is too light!” “Ordinary people will be detained for beating officials, and officials should be treated in the same way when they beat civilians!”

According to previous reports by Lu media, the offending official, Liao Yong, has a bad record. In 2017, when Liao Yong was the director of the Enterprise Office of the Hehua Street Office, he was reported by the villagers of Niushizai Village, Liuyang City for accepting bribes and embezzling compensation funds.

On the evening of May 9, 2022, Liao Yong celebrated his wife’s birthday at a certain KTV. After drinking, he dragged his wife and best friend who was hiding in the corridor back to the box to molested him; parking space.

