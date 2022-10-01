Hunan Province and Changsha City Martyrs Memorial Day Presenting Flower Baskets to Heroes and Martyrs Held

Zhang Qingwei Mao Weiming Li Weiwei Zhu Guoxian attended

September 30 is my country’s ninth Martyr’s Day. In the morning, the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to heroes and martyrs on the Martyrs’ Day of Hunan Province and Changsha City was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Li Weiwei, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, came to Hunan Martyrs Park, and together with representatives from all walks of life, presented flower baskets to the heroes and martyrs, expressing Deep memory and high respect for the martyrs.

Provincial leaders such as Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Sui Zhongcheng, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Wang Yiguang, Liu Lianyu and Feng Yi were present. The flower basket presentation ceremony was presided over by Wu Guiying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Changsha Municipal Party Committee.

In the Martyrs Park shaded by green trees, the Hunan Martyrs Memorial Tower stands majestically. Representatives from all walks of life lined up neatly in front of the Martyrs Memorial Tower, and the scene was solemn and solemn.

At 9 o’clock, the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to the heroes and martyrs on the Martyrs’ Day in Hunan Province and Changsha officially began. Along with the majestic “March of the Volunteers”, the audience sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China in unison.

After the national anthem was sung, the audience stood in silence and paid tribute to the martyrs.

After the silence, the Young Pioneers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism” to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force in Hunan, the provincial committees of various democratic parties, the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce and people without party affiliation, various provincial people’s organizations and people from all walks of life in Changsha City, veterans, Nine flower baskets presented in the name of veteran comrades, relatives of martyrs, and young pioneers across the province were lined up. In the soulful song of offering flowers, 18 soldiers of honor lifted the flower baskets steadily, walked up the stairs, and placed the flower baskets in front of the Martyrs Memorial Tower.

Zhang Qingwei walked to the flower basket, stopped and stared, carefully arranging the ribbons of the flower basket. Afterwards, Zhang Qingwei and other leading comrades and representatives from all walks of life came to the Martyrs Memorial Tower to pay their respects and walked around slowly to express their grief and respect for the revolutionary martyrs.

Representatives from all walks of life who participated in the ceremony of laying the flower baskets expressed that they should remember the history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, learn from their unswerving ideals and beliefs, their lofty spirit of sacrificing one’s life and their fine style of selfless dedication, inherit the revolutionary spirit, continue the red blood, and strengthen “Four Consciousness”, strengthen “Four Self-confidence”, loyally support “Two Establishments”, resolutely achieve “Two Maintenance”, unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and fully implement the “Three Highs and Fours” New” strategic positioning and mission, and strive to write a new chapter for Hunan to achieve the second centenary goal.

Also participating in the flower basket laying ceremony were the in-service provincial leaders of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, the Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, the Commander of the Hunan Armed Police Corps, and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Central South University; veterans and comrades And the relatives of the martyrs, the main responsible comrades of the provincial units, the leaders of Changsha City, the main responsible comrades of the municipal units, government officials, school teachers and students, enterprise workers, armed police officers and soldiers, and representatives of the masses from all walks of life. (Reporter Deng Jingjin)

