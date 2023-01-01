Huasheng Online, January 1, 2023 (correspondent Cao Xuanxuan, all-media reporter Zhou Yangle) The reporter learned today from Xiangya Hospital of Central South University that on December 31, 2022, entrusted by the Hunan Provincial Health and Health Commission, Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, Hunan Province The “Hunan Province Novel Coronavirus Infection Severe Treatment Plan (Trial)” led by the Quality Control Center for Critical Care Medicine was released.

This version of the plan is suitable for the treatment of severe and critical cases of new coronary pneumonia and critical cases of basic diseases combined with new crown infection. The classification of new crown virus infection is defined to facilitate medical institutions at all levels to identify and improve the classification of new crown patients after admission as soon as possible. At the same time, it provides detailed indicators and treatment standards for the admission and transfer of patients in the new crown ICU and convertible ICU (sub-severe ward), as well as the severe treatment plan for new crown pneumonia. It also proposes daily rounds for the monitoring and evaluation of patients with severe new crown infection. Checklist, warning of severe and critical illness.

It is reported that after receiving the task on the evening of December 27, 2022, Xiangya Hospital of Central South University immediately organized Professor Qian Zhaoxin, Professor Ai Yuhang, Professor Zhang Lina, Professor Xu Daomiao, Professor Ma Xinhua, Associate Professor Liu Zhiyong, Associate Professor Li Li, and Associate Researcher Peng Qianyi and other experts formed a team, led by Professor Zhang Lina and Associate Researcher Peng Qianyi, referring to domestic and foreign guidelines, consensus, clinical research databases, and large-scale clinical research evidence, adhering to the principles of evidence-based, concise, and strong operability, and wrote the first draft on the evening of the 28th . Zhu Yimin, deputy director of the Provincial Health Commission, convened a manuscript review discussion meeting, and invited Professor Li Jinxiu, Director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine of the Second Xiangya Hospital, Professor He Zhihui, Director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine of the Third Xiangya Hospital, Professor Zhou Xu, Director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine of the Provincial People’s Hospital, Changsha City Professor Gui Peigen, Director of the Department of Intensive Care Medicine of the Fourth Hospital, and other provincial critical care experts discussed and received strong support from invited experts and review and revision by participating experts, and submitted the first version of the trial draft on the evening of December 29. The program aims to improve the understanding of doctors in the intensive care unit on the new coronavirus infection and its critical illness, provide a reference for clinical decision-making on the treatment of severe new coronary pneumonia, promote standardized diagnosis and treatment, and improve the level of severe treatment of new coronavirus infection in Hunan Province.

(First trial: Zhou Yangle; Second trial: Liu Wentao; Third trial: Yang Youhua)