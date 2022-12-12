Hunan Province plans to select and transfer 800 students in 2023

Online registration from 9:00, December 22 to 17:00, December 31

Changsha Evening News, December 10th (all media reporter Li Jing) The Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee recently released the “Announcement on the Selection of Selected Students in Hunan Province in 2023”. In 2023, the province plans to select and transfer 800 students, and the number of men and women will remain roughly balanced. From 9:00 on December 22, 2022 to 17:00 on December 31, 2022, candidates recommended by the school can log in to the Hunan Personnel Examination Network Selection and Transfer Registration System for online registration.

The announcement made it clear that the candidates for this selection are fresh graduates with a full-time undergraduate degree or above who have obtained graduation certificates and degree certificates from ordinary institutions of higher learning across the country from January 1 to July 31, 2023. Priority is given to fresh graduates majoring in intelligent manufacturing, electronic information, digital economy, finance, law, urban and rural construction, ecological environment, financial auditing, public health, agriculture, forestry and water conservancy, and environmental protection.

The selected candidates are selected after written examinations, interviews, quantitative bonus points, inspections, physical examinations, research confirmation, publicity, and training. After the selected students are recruited, they will be arranged to work in townships (streets), and they will work in the village for no less than 2 years in the first 3 years. During his tenure in the village, he will perform the duties of a college student village official and manage it as a college student village official. After working in townships (streets) for 3 years, the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee will conduct a centralized assessment of the selected students selected in 2023 (examinations account for 70%, inspections account for 30%), and select 100 selected students according to the results of the assessment. Organ work, 300 selected students to work in municipal and state-directed organs. At the same time, the Party and government agencies at or above the county level select a certain proportion of staff from the selected students who have worked at the grassroots level for more than 3 years.

source Changsha Evening News