Home » Hunan Province Promotes ‘Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea’ Brand at High-Quality Agricultural Products Promotion Meeting
News

Hunan Province Promotes ‘Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea’ Brand at High-Quality Agricultural Products Promotion Meeting

by admin

Hunan Province High-Quality Agricultural Products Promoted at Centralized Meeting

YONGZHOU, Hunan Province – A centralized promotion meeting for high-quality agricultural products in Hunan Province was held on October 27 at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. One of the highlighted brands at the event was the “Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea” from Yongzhou.

The meeting was attended by Long Zhigang, the second-level inspector of the Hunan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, who delivered a speech. During his address, Long Zhigang emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality agricultural products to expand the market and achieve win-win cooperation. He also highlighted the provincial department’s commitment to supporting the development of high-quality agricultural product brands and building a production and marketing docking service platform.

Furthermore, Long Zhigang called on agricultural and rural departments at all levels to make use of their agricultural resources and increase efforts to cultivate high-quality agricultural product brands. The aim is to improve the efficiency, competitiveness, and overall quality of the agricultural industry, leading to prosperous rural industries and increased income for farmers.

The promotion of “Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea” is a testament to the success of Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in leveraging its unique tea resources. The county has been actively strengthening its regional public brand and exploring innovative development models that combine tea production with tourism. Currently, the county boasts a tea area of 70,200 acres, with an annual output of 3,100 tons and a comprehensive total tea output value of 340 million yuan. These achievements contribute to the county’s overall agricultural economic development, poverty alleviation efforts, and rural revitalization.

See also  A total of 27.84 million nucleic acid tests in this round of the epidemic in Hunan, a total of 83.2 million doses of new coronavirus vaccine vaccination | Hunan Province | Epidemic | Vaccine_Sina News

The promotion meeting provided an excellent platform for guests and purchasers to strengthen exchanges and cooperation. They were encouraged to seize the opportunity to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, thus allowing more “Hunan products” to enter a broader market outside of Hunan.

The success of the Hunan Province high-quality agricultural products centralized promotion meeting bodes well for the further development and recognition of the region’s agricultural industry. It showcases the commitment and dedication of local authorities and stakeholders in promoting and enhancing the quality of their agricultural products, resulting in economic growth and improved livelihoods for farmers.

You may also like

Nine treasures: Unfortunately for Steyr only the “Bummerl”...

DRC: 28 boats will deploy electoral materials inside...

Bath & Body Works Announces Over 30,000 Open...

Eulises Palacios Cabrera, mayor of Río Quito 2024-2027

Building a Strong Sense of Community for the...

Shooting at Halloween celebration in USA: 2 dead

Mbuji-Mayi: the headquarters of the Lumumbiste Party ransacked...

Challenges and Experiences: Denied Visa for Temporary Work...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán is the new governor of...

Chongqing Implements Measures to Promote Integrated Medical and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy