Hunan Province Promotes ‘Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea’ Brand at High-Quality Agricultural Products Promotion Meeting

Hunan Province High-Quality Agricultural Products Promoted at Centralized Meeting

YONGZHOU, Hunan Province – A centralized promotion meeting for high-quality agricultural products in Hunan Province was held on October 27 at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. One of the highlighted brands at the event was the “Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea” from Yongzhou.

The meeting was attended by Long Zhigang, the second-level inspector of the Hunan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, who delivered a speech. During his address, Long Zhigang emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality agricultural products to expand the market and achieve win-win cooperation. He also highlighted the provincial department’s commitment to supporting the development of high-quality agricultural product brands and building a production and marketing docking service platform.

Furthermore, Long Zhigang called on agricultural and rural departments at all levels to make use of their agricultural resources and increase efforts to cultivate high-quality agricultural product brands. The aim is to improve the efficiency, competitiveness, and overall quality of the agricultural industry, leading to prosperous rural industries and increased income for farmers.

The promotion of “Yongzhou Wilderness·Jianghua Bitter Tea” is a testament to the success of Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in leveraging its unique tea resources. The county has been actively strengthening its regional public brand and exploring innovative development models that combine tea production with tourism. Currently, the county boasts a tea area of 70,200 acres, with an annual output of 3,100 tons and a comprehensive total tea output value of 340 million yuan. These achievements contribute to the county’s overall agricultural economic development, poverty alleviation efforts, and rural revitalization.

The promotion meeting provided an excellent platform for guests and purchasers to strengthen exchanges and cooperation. They were encouraged to seize the opportunity to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, thus allowing more “Hunan products” to enter a broader market outside of Hunan.

The success of the Hunan Province high-quality agricultural products centralized promotion meeting bodes well for the further development and recognition of the region’s agricultural industry. It showcases the commitment and dedication of local authorities and stakeholders in promoting and enhancing the quality of their agricultural products, resulting in economic growth and improved livelihoods for farmers.

