Hunan Province’s 2023 general college admissions control score line announced- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Changsha Evening News, June 25th (all-media reporter Shu Wen) On the morning of the 25th, the second press conference for the 2023 provincial college entrance examination was held in Changsha. At the press conference, Wu Deping, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Education Examination Institute, introduced the results of the college entrance examination in our province this year and released the admission control scores for each batch. According to reports, there are 17,012 candidates with a score of 600 or more in the college entrance examination culture score (including policy bonus points) in our province. The admission control score line for general history undergraduates is 428 points, which is 23 points lower than last year; the control score line for higher vocational college admissions is 200 points, which is the same as last year. General physics undergraduate admission control score is 415 points, which is 1 point higher than last year; higher vocational college admission control score is 200 points, which is the same as last year. From June 26th, candidates can fill in each batch of volunteers according to their scores.

The average total score of history and physics has changed compared with previous years

According to statistics, a total of 477,700 candidates in our province participated in the unified college entrance examination this year, of which 436,700 were general college entrance examination candidates (159,400 history candidates, accounting for 36.5%; 277,300 physics candidates, accounting for 63.5%), accounting for 91.42 %, 40,300 candidates for vocational high school counterparts, accounting for 8.44%; 0,700 candidates for juvenile classes and other candidates, accounting for 0.14%.

“The overall distribution of test scores in various subjects of the college entrance examination this year is normal. Compared with last year, the average total score of the history category has decreased, and the average total score of the physics category has increased slightly. There are 17,012 candidates with a score of 600 points or more in the college entrance examination culture (including policy bonus points) Among them, there are 1,769 in the history class and 15,243 in the physics class.” Wu Deping introduced that in order to facilitate candidates to accurately position their own scores, this year our province will continue to publish the province’s college entrance examination candidates’ “1 segment” statistical table to the public. In accordance with the relevant requirements, the specific scores and distribution of the top 50 candidates will not be published in the “1 segment” statistical table.

Wu Deping reminded the candidates, “Because the local bonus items in our province are only applicable to the province’s provincial colleges and universities, we have specially made a statistical ranking of the scores of the candidates in the province according to the scope of application of the bonus points. , you can refer to the applicable provincial rankings for comprehensive analysis. For art and sports candidates, this year, our province has published a statistical table of comprehensive scores for undergraduate online candidates according to their professional categories. Candidates can log on to the “Comprehensive Information Platform for Candidates” , through the data download to obtain the segmented statistical table of the undergraduate online comprehensive score of each professional category of the general college entrance examination in our province in 2023.”

According to the enrollment plan and candidates’ scores, the admission control score line is determined

At the press conference, Wu Deping also announced the admission control score line for ordinary colleges and universities in our province this year. Among them, the general history undergraduate admission control score is 428 points, and the higher vocational college admission control score is 200 points. The control score line for general physics undergraduate admission is 415 points, and the control score line for higher vocational college admission is 200 points. Some special types of admissions such as military academies, high-level art troupes, and special programs for colleges and universities, and some colleges and universities use the special type of admissions control reference score line as a reference. Class 477 points.

“This year, the delineation of the enrollment control score line for ordinary colleges and universities in our province will continue to be conducive to the fairness and justice of enrollment, the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of candidates and social stability, the comprehensive implementation of enrollment policies, and the completion of enrollment plans for colleges and universities. And the selection of outstanding talents, and the principles that are conducive to the smooth progress of remote online admissions. For this reason, according to this year’s enrollment plan and candidates’ results, the Provincial Admissions Committee has delineated the 2023 admission control score line for ordinary colleges and universities in our province.” Wu Deping said.

All batches of volunteers can be filled in from June 26

According to the arrangement of our province, the timetable for volunteers to fill in the report is as follows:

From 8:00 on June 26th to 17:00 on the 27th, fill in the advance approval of undergraduates and special types of undergraduate approvals; from 8:00 on June 29th to 17:00 on July 2nd, fill in the application of undergraduate approvals (excluding special types) voluntary) and college approval of volunteers in advance; after the admission of undergraduates, from 8:00 on August 6th to 17:00 on August 8th, fill in the application form for the approval of higher vocational colleges. In addition, relevant batches have also arranged to solicit volunteers.

“Volunteering for the college entrance examination is related to the future and destiny of candidates. Candidates must remember the time for each batch of voluntary filling, prepare in advance and fill in on time. After the voluntary filling time is over, supplementary voluntary applications will not be accepted, and modification or abandonment of completed forms will not be allowed. Volunteers, please fill in the report carefully. In previous years, some candidates had regrets due to misremembering the volunteering time or failing to fill in the volunteers on time due to other reasons.” Wu Deping suggested that candidates and parents must fill in the volunteers within the specified time, and must be in advance. Allow enough time to fill out the form.

Three ways to query recruitment information

According to the schedule, admissions will be made from July 8 to August 23. “College entrance examinations are currently all online remote admissions. The admissions work is organized in a standardized manner, with strict procedures and strict supervision. The system automatically files files according to scores and volunteers. No one can achieve operations such as ‘low scores and high scores’ or ‘designated admissions’.” Wu Deping said.

If candidates and parents need to inquire about admissions information, they can inquire through the following three channels:

The first is website inquiry: Hunan Education Government Affairs Network, Hunan Education Government Affairs Service Flagship Store, Hunan General College Entrance Examination Candidate Comprehensive Information Platform and Hunan Enrollment Examination Information Port.

The second is mobile APP inquiry: “Xiangyiban” super server “smart education” area, Xiaoxiang college entrance examination.

The third is WeChat inquiries: “Xiangwei Education” WeChat public account, “Hunan Examination Admissions” WeChat public account.

For admissions information that cannot be queried through the above methods, as well as some high-priced voluntary reporting guidance, etc., you must maintain a high degree of vigilance, keep your eyes open, and beware of being deceived.

