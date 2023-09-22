Hunan Provincial Counselor Wang Qun Expelled from Party and Dismissed from Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

Counselor Wang Qun of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government was “double fired” by the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, according to Xinhuanet. The commission launched an investigation into Wang Qun’s serious violations of discipline and law.

The investigation found that Wang Qun, as a leading party member and cadre, had lost his ideals and beliefs, and had abandoned his original mission. He lacked political awareness and failed to fulfill his responsibility as the main body of comprehensive and strict governance of the party. His actions had serious adverse effects on the party organization. Wang deliberately engaged in collusion with confessions, forged evidence, and concealed property. He resisted organizational review and ignored the spirit of the eight central regulations. He accepted gifts in violation of regulations and attended banquets that could affect the fair execution of his official duties.

In addition, Wang lacked organizational principles and failed to report personal matters as required. He violated regulations on cadre selection and appointment and sought profits and accepted property during the process. Wang also acted as an official without integrity by using his authority to help his children absorb deposits to seek benefits. He engaged in profit-making activities in violation of regulations and owned shares of unlisted companies. He violated life disciplines and abused power for personal gain, illegally receiving huge amounts of property.

Wang Qun’s actions constituted serious violations of the Party’s political discipline, the spirit of the Eight-Point Provisions of the Central Committee, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, and life discipline. He is suspected of bribery and has not stopped his actions since the 18th National Congress of the Party. The severity and negative impact of his actions warrant serious consequences.

As a result, the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Hunan Provincial Party Committee decided to expel Wang Qun from the party. The Hunan Provincial Supervisory Committee will dismiss him from public office and confiscate his illegal gains. The suspected criminal issues will be transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law, along with the transfer of the involved property.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to discipline and law for party members and public servants. The Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision remains committed to eradicating corruption and maintaining a clean and upright atmosphere within the party.

