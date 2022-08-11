Huasheng Online reported on August 10 that since the operation was launched, more than 17,000 criminal cases of various types have been cracked across the province, and more than 46,000 criminal suspects have been arrested. Today, the Provincial Public Security Department held a press conference on the “Hundred Days Action” to crack down and rectify public security in the summer, reporting on the achievements of the province’s public security organs since the “Hundred Days Action” was launched.

The public security at all levels in the province launched a concentrated offensive against the prominent crimes in the summer according to the principle of “focusing on the crimes where the crimes are prominent, and focusing on rectification where the public security is in chaos”.

From the “tough battle” of major criminal cases, 26 criminal groups and 22 gangs of evil forces were destroyed, and 720 criminal drug cases were cracked. From the “blocking war” of high-incidence cases in the society, 396 cases involving pornography and gambling have been cracked, and more than 10,000 cases of drunk driving have been investigated and dealt with. The number of fatal traffic accidents and deaths in the province has dropped by 30%. From the “war of annihilation” of cases that violated the legitimate rights and interests of vulnerable groups, 134 cases of pension fraud were detected, 277 million yuan was recovered for the masses, 40 cases of abduction and trafficking of women and children were detected, and 54 abducted women and children were rescued.

At the same time, relying on the province’s 307 “city express police” platforms, Hunan Public Security has extensively organized and mobilized special patrol police, traffic police, civilian auxiliary police at the police station, and mass prevention and control forces. Since the operation, the province has invested a total of 610,000 police patrols, carried out 5,934 night inspections and night patrols, arrested 4,842 suspects of current violations, and investigated and dealt with more than 160,000 cases of 20 types of key traffic violations. There are 442 security companies and more than 280,000 security guards in the province to patrol and maintain order, effectively responding to the “Hundred Days Action”.

