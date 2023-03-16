Home News Hunan releases top ten consumer complaint hotspots and rights protection, education and training of typical infringement cases, beauty salons, bathing, and medicines have become complaint hotspots- Focus Today- Hunan Online
Our province releases ten consumer complaint hotspots and typical cases of rights protection and infringement

Education and training, hairdressing and bathing, and medicines have become hot spots for complaints

Huasheng Online, March 15th (full media reporter Xiao Zuhua, correspondent Wang Lin) The Provincial Government Information Office held a “3.15” press conference today. Li Mu, deputy director of the Provincial Market Supervision Administration and deputy director of the Provincial Consumer Rights Protection Committee The meeting released last year’s top ten consumer complaint hotspots, top ten typical consumer rights protection cases, and top ten typical consumer infringement cases.

Based on the statistical analysis of the province’s 2022 data on the 12315 platform, the top ten hotspots of consumer complaints are food, education and training services, catering and accommodation services, clothing, shoes and hats, household items, transportation, cultural entertainment and sports services, hairdressing and bathing services, Internet services, medicines, etc. Top ten hot complaints accounted for 57.83% of the total complaints in the year. The main problems reflected in the complaints are concentrated on product quality, information publicity, price disputes, standard terms, prepaid consumption, after-sales service, etc.

In 2022, there will be a significant increase in consumer disputes related to the epidemic and complaints about operators shutting down and running away in the province. At the same time, new and old problems such as bundled sales, induced consumption, and broken promises in the fields of automobiles, real estate and other large-value commodity sales, online services, pension sales, and express compensation payments are intertwined, plaguing consumers.

