A few days ago, Shi Jintong, a village official in Huayuan County, Xiangxi Prefecture, Hunan Province, was elected as an alternate member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, arousing outside attention.

On October 22, the CCP officially announced the list of 171 alternate members of the Central Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Among them, Shi Jintong, deputy mayor of Shuanglong Town, Huayuan County, Hunan Province, Secretary of the Party Branch of Shibadong Village, and director of the village committee.

According to public information, Shi Jintong, 43 years old, has been the director of Shibadong Village and the first secretary of Shibadong Village since August 2005; he has been the deputy mayor of Shuanglong Town since May 2017; Huayuan County Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau punished Director of the Center; Secretary of Shibadong Village Branch, Director of the Village Committee, etc. In 2022, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and an alternate member of the Central Committee.

According to the CCP official media report in August, on November 3, 2013, Xi Jinping visited Shibadong Village in Huayuan County. At that time, Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of “targeted poverty alleviation”. At that time, Shi Jintong, the then party secretary of Shibadong Village, served as a “guide” for Xi.

Regarding Shi Jintong’s appointment as an alternate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, some netizens ridiculed that his highest administrative position is only the deputy mayor, which is a pain for leaders at all levels in Hunan Province!

Seeing Shi Jintong’s experience, the outside world thinks of Chen Yonggui, a former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the State Council during the Mao era. Chen is a “peasant hero” who was single-handedly supported by Mao Zedong’s call for “National Agriculture to Learn from Dazhai”. During the “Cultural Revolution”, it was very popular. In September 1980, Chen Yonggui was dismissed from the post of Vice Premier of the State Council. On March 26, 1986, he died in Beijing at the age of 72.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV today (October 26) that Xi Jinping’s designation of Shi Jintong as an alternate member of the Central Committee is not only a move to break the CCP’s nearly 40-year-old political rules, but also one of the signals of returning to Mao Zedong’s line. Shi Jintong’s experience is reminiscent of the chaotic period when Mao Zedong was in power. Chen Yonggui, a member of the Party branch of the Dazhai Brigade who was affirmed by Mao, gradually entered the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and eventually became the Vice Premier of the State Council.

Yue Shan said that there is also a worker, Wu Guixian, who was regarded as an active member of “living and applying Mao Zedong Thought” during the “Cultural Revolution”. There is also Li Suwen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. I believe that after this start, Xi Jinping will install such people all over the country in the future, as a model for learning from Mao and so-called socialism, and flaunting that he has support among the people. In the future, if the authorities initiate a second “Cultural Revolution”, it remains to be seen whether people like Shi Jintong will also be appointed to the central government.

In recent years, while the CCP officials have been advocating high-profile “poverty alleviation” policies, the corruption and chaos of local officials in poverty alleviation projects is shocking. Such as falsely listing projects, fabricating false materials, falsely reporting the number of people, falsely using other people’s names… A large amount of poverty alleviation funds have been occupied by people who are not poor, and poor families are waiting to feed but cannot receive poverty alleviation funds.

Yan Jianfa, a professor at the Department of Business Management at Taiwan’s Jianxing University of Science and Technology, once said that the CCP’s so-called poverty alleviation plan is mainly for political considerations.

