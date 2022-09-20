(Drought well drilling site in Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City. The picture is provided by the Provincial Department of Water Resources)

Huasheng Online, September 20 (Reporter Longteng Correspondent Huang Wangxing) From 8:00 on September 18th to 8:00 on the 19th, there was basically no rain in the province. In the past 30 days, the percentage of precipitation anomalies in the whole province has decreased by nearly 90%. Nearly 60% of the rainfall stations in the province had no effective rainfall days for more than 30 consecutive days. It is expected that in the next week, there will be no obvious rainfall process in the province, and the hydrological drought will continue to develop.

Faced with the severe situation that the water storage of the project is decreasing, the drought is gradually aggravating, the affected area and scope are gradually expanding, and the trend of continuous drought in summer and autumn is obvious. “Anti-extreme drought”, anchored the goal of water safety before the end of November, with “water” as the core, adhered to the “four closely watched”, and made every effort to achieve the “three guarantees” to minimize drought losses.

Water transfer and replenishment, make every effort to ensure water for production and living

Entering August, the meteorological drought in our province developed rapidly and the severity was severe. All of the 122 counties and cities in the province have reached moderate or above drought, 116 counties and cities have reached severe drought, 97 counties and cities have reached extreme drought, and Cili and Xinshao have sustained severe drought for 49 days and 47 days respectively. sky. The province’s moderate, severe and extra-large hydrological drought accounted for 98%, 84% and 43% of the province’s land area, respectively.

At present, the total water storage capacity of various reservoirs in the province is 27.548 billion cubic meters, which is 22.4% lower than the average of the same period of the previous year. In the next step, the water conservancy department will aim to ensure the safety of basic living, production and ecological water in the province before the end of November, and dispatch the backbone large-scale reservoirs to replenish 50.6 million cubic meters of downstream water per day.

Since the drought this year, the water replenishment project in the northern part of Dongting Hubei has given full play to the water replenishment benefits, accumulatively replenishing 606 million cubic meters of water. Among them, the first phase of the project replenished 587 million cubic meters of water, the maximum water replenishment in a single day was 16.62 million cubic meters, and the average daily water replenishment in the past 3 days was about 9.45 million cubic meters. The second phase of the partially completed project (Anxiang County Huangtudi Pumping Station) accumulated water replenishment 19 million cubic meters, effectively alleviating the problem of water use for the population and crops in the region due to drought.

Various irrigation areas in the province can supply 9.006 billion cubic meters of irrigation water, with a daily water consumption of 75 million cubic meters, which can guarantee an irrigated area of ​​19.1 million mu of late rice. Among them, there are 23 large-scale irrigation areas, which can provide 1.796 billion cubic meters of irrigation water, and 4.3305 million mu of late rice irrigation area, which can be irrigated for more than 30 days; 639 medium-sized irrigated areas, which can provide 4.043 billion cubic meters of irrigation water and 7.9297 million irrigated area for late rice protection. mu, the irrigation can be maintained for about 30 days; the small-scale irrigation project can supply 3.167 billion cubic meters of irrigation water, and the irrigation area of ​​late rice is 6.8406 million mu, and the irrigation can be maintained for about 25 days. It is expected that by the first ten days of October, the drought in farmland irrigation in the province will basically be relieved, and a bumper harvest of autumn grains is expected.

The water supply of various rural centralized water supply projects in the province is about 383 million cubic meters, and the average daily water demand of rural residents is about 5.4 million cubic meters, which can provide 46.3 million rural residents with water for more than 2 months, of which 1,001 thousand tons The water supply project for 10,000 people covers 27.81 million people and can supply water for about 80 days. The water supply project for 1,000 people covers 12.14 million people and can supply water for about 65 days; the water supply project for less than 1,000 people can supply water for about 40 days. If there is no effective rainfall for 15 consecutive days, it is expected that more than 70% of counties and urban areas will need water supply to varying degrees. In the next step, the water conservancy department will start time-sharing water supply in a timely manner, extend the pipeline network to solve the problem of decentralized water supply and drinking water, add pressurized equipment to restore water supply in high-altitude areas, and take measures such as drilling wells and finding water in caves and underground rivers to open up new water sources.

Departmental linkage, go all out to fight drought and reduce disasters

On September 13, the provincial government established a special class for drought prevention and drought relief to organize and guide the province’s drought prevention and relief work. At present, 14 cities and prefectures in the province have set up special classes for drought prevention and drought relief, and special classes for drought prevention and drought relief at all levels have strengthened coordination and linkage to actively respond to more severe and complex drought situations. All departments at all levels in the province resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, adhere to the “water” as the core, start and improve emergency response in a timely manner, consolidate work synergies, and go all out to fight drought and reduce disasters.

Various departments at all levels have strengthened coordination and cooperation, implemented various drought relief measures, and served drought relief and water supply. Provincial finance, water conservancy, agriculture, emergency and other relevant departments have raised and integrated various types of drought relief funds of 1.77 billion yuan; borrowing water from the sky, Meteorological departments at all levels carried out 876 artificial rainfall enhancement operations on the ground and 11 aircraft rainfall enhancement operations, accumulatively increasing the water volume by 528 million cubic meters. For emergency water delivery, 63,000 water trucks were dispatched in response to the difficulty of drinking water due to drought in some high-altitude mountainous areas, with a total of more than 300,000 cubic meters of water delivered, effectively guaranteeing the basic living water for people in arid areas.

Since August, with the gradual decrease of surface water, various places have fully tapped the potential of groundwater by drilling wells for drought resistance. Especially recently, the provincial special class for drought prevention and drought relief has repeatedly dispatched the work of drilling wells for drought resistance, natural resources, water conservancy, Geology and other departments Fully promote drought well drilling. Up to now, 3,861 wells have been drilled for drought relief in the province, with a cumulative water supply of 46 million cubic meters. Among them, 21 new wells were drilled on September 18.

In the next ten days, except for light to moderate rain in northwestern Hunan on the 22nd, there will be basically no rain in most parts of the province, mainly cloudy weather in sunny days, and meteorological drought will worsen. After the 20th, cold air penetrated southward, and the high temperature gradually eased.