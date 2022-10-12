Hunan Window Opened by the General Secretary ① Shibadong Village: Thoughts shine on the country, and all thoughts are on the people

Advanced ideas always reflect each other with extraordinary undertakings; scientific theories are always agitated with great practices. When General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Yuelu Academy, he put forward many new ideas, new viewpoints and new judgments.

“Yuelu Academy is a source and a place of great influence for the party’s ideological line of seeking truth from facts.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s scientific judgment and new positioning have profound implications and far-reaching influence.

The rejuvenation of a nation requires both strong material strength and strong spiritual strength. Hunan attaches great importance to the leading role of red landmarks in the new era, and has built Yuelu Academy into an important window to showcase the ideological achievements of combining the basic principles of Marxism with the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

The Yuelu Academy on the banks of the Xiangjiang River has gone through thousands of years and is full of songs.

On September 17, 2020, under the drizzle, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting in Hunan, came to this thousand-year-old academy.

2000 years ago, Ban Gu, a historian of the Eastern Han Dynasty, wrote in “Han Shu” that “study the ancients well and seek truth from facts”, describing the stories of the ancients inheriting culture and seeking true knowledge.

In 1917, Bin Bucheng, the principal of Hunan Public Industrial Technical School with the dream of serving the country through industry, hung his handwritten “seeking truth from facts” in the lecture hall of Yuelu Academy.

At that time, the young Mao Zedong lived in the Banxuezhai of Yuelu Academy.

“Seeking truth from facts”, as the essence of the combination of Marxism and excellent traditional Chinese culture, first originated and sublimated in this thousand-year-old university.

▲ On September 17, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting in Hunan, came to the Millennium Academy Yuelu Academy for investigation. (Image source: Xinhua News Agency)

When General Secretary Xi Jinping was investigating Yuelu Academy, he put forward an important statement that “Yuelu Academy is a source of the party’s ideological line of seeking truth from facts”, marking a new level for Yuelu Academy, and “opening” a new door for this thousand-year-old academy. window”.

Seeking truth from facts is the fundamental viewpoint of Marxism, the fundamental requirement of the Communist Party of China to understand and transform the world, the ideological line for our party to lead the revolution, construction and reform to continuously achieve great victories, and an important magic weapon for the Communist Party of China to create brilliance.

Over the past 100 years, the Communist Party of China has persisted in emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts, advancing with the times, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and insisting on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality, creating a great miracle that shines in the annals of history.

In 1941, Mao Zedong made a new and scientific exposition of “seeking truth from facts” for the first time in the article “Reforming Our Learning”, and made it clear that seeking truth from facts was the guiding ideology of the party, realizing the first leap in the Sinicization of Marxism. . In 1943, “seeking truth from facts” was given the motto of the Central Party School by Mao Zedong. In 1945, the Seventh Party Congress included “seeking truth from facts” into the Party Constitution. The Chinese revolution went from victory to victory, and the Chinese nation stood up.

Since the founding of New China, under the guidance of the ideological line of seeking truth from facts, the basic socialist system has been established; since the reform and opening up, the ideological line of seeking truth from facts has been adhered to, and the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been opened up, and the Chinese people have become prosperous; socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. With the ideological line of seeking truth from facts, China, which has been suffering for centuries in modern times, has begun to become stronger.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “All the achievements we have achieved in the past depended on seeking truth from facts. Today, we must continue to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics by seeking truth from facts.”

▲ The plaque of “seeking truth from facts” hanging in front of the lecture hall of Yuelu Academy has a history of more than 100 years. (Photo by Chen Jiaqi)

In May this year, the General Office of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee issued“Several measures to promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education”proposed to “build Yuelu Academy into an important window to display the ideological achievements of combining the basic principles of Marxism with the excellent traditional Chinese culture”, and gave this thousand-year-old academy a new mission.

Two years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping gave a “lecture” on the spot, which injected a new era of connotation into Yuelu Academy, and guided the direction for the combination of the basic principles of Marxism and the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

When General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Yuelu Academy for inspection, teachers and students of Hunan University were moving ideological and political courses here.

“The early “Communist Manifesto” was mainly the Soviet version that a group of revolutionaries saw in the Soviet Union. They used Soviet things directly, just like we are used to drinking baijiu and Erguotou, but they are used to drinking vodka, which will make them uncomfortable. Although the intention is good, but leading the Chinese revolution in this way, if it is not combined with China‘s reality, it will fail.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping used the metaphor of “vodka” and “Erguotou” to vividly explain the importance of the sinicization and localization of Marxism. The general secretary also listed well-known concepts such as “well-off” and “community with a shared future for mankind”, pointing out that these concepts are all derived from cultural classics and originated from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and put forward expectations for teachers and students to inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

General Secretary Xi Jinping not only taught teachers and students like this, but he himself has always taken the lead in setting an example, paying special attention to enriching and developing contemporary Chinese Marxism from the perspective of Chinese excellent traditional culture. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has studied collectively, and the excellent traditional Chinese culture has become an important content for many times.

The long river of history is constantly flowing, and the waves of thought are rolling up huge waves.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and General Secretary Xi Jinping creatively proposed the Sinicization of Marxism “two combined “heavyThe big thesis, insisting on combining the basic principles of Marxism with the concrete reality of China and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, has nurtured the essence of the times of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, and achieved a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism.

▲ On September 17, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Yuelu Academy of Hunan University to inspect in the rain, communicated cordially with teachers and students, praised the mobile ideological and political class opened by the school, and emphasized that “the organic combination of classroom teaching and practical teaching should be carried out. stand up”. (Image source: Xinhua News Agency)

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s new annotation to the Yuelu Academy’s famous association “Only Chu has talents, Yu Si is prosperous”, makes this important window a witness to the continuous surge of talents in Hunan in the new era.

When General Secretary Xi Jinping was about to leave the campus, he stood at the gate of Yuelu Academy and expressed his hopes and blessings to the students in front of the auditorium: “It’s nice to see you, it reminds me of the two words of Yuelu Academy’ only Chu You Material, Yu Si is prosperous’.” “I say this ‘ Yu Si is prosperous’, ‘Si’ not only refers to the ‘this place’ expressed in the original meaning, but also refers to ‘this era’ in the current context.”

▲ Yuelu Academy is one of the four famous academies in Chinese history. It is located at the foot of Yuelu Mountain on the west bank of Xiangjiang River in Changsha. (Photo by Chen Jiaqi)

Hunan has produced many talents, and in modern times, there has been a famous story of “a group of Hunanese, half of modern history”.

Hunan is an important source of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese revolution. A large number of proletarian revolutionaries, mainly represented by Mao Zedong, have emerged, and achieved the brilliant glory of “within ten steps, there must be fragrant grass”.

Entering a new era, Hunan has vigorously implemented the strategy of strengthening the province with talents, and the talent team has continued to grow, which has provided an important guarantee for the full implementation of the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new” and the construction of a modernized new Hunan.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s new comment on “Only Chu has talents, and the other is prosperous”, endows it with the concept of “time and space”, which not only inspires Yuelu Academy, but also encourages the whole province of Hunan to increase talent training, innovate the mechanism for selecting and using talents, and make Talents in the new era continue to spew, and continue to write the glory of “Only Chu has talents, Yu Si is prosperous”.

▲ The pines burst into waves on Yuelu Mountain, and the sound of books under Yuelu Mountain. (Photo by Chen Jiaqi)

Passing down the fire from generation to generation, knowledge and deeds.

Yuelu Academy, with towering ancient trees, is full of vitality, and there is an endless stream of tourists. People either stop in front of the couplet inscriptions to listen to the stories spanning thousands of years, or wander in the lecture hall to experience the humanistic spirit tempered by time.

Those with solid foundations will flourish when they are strong; those with deep roots will have a bright future.

The spirit of seeking truth from facts advocated by Yuelu Academy has nurtured batches of figures who have influenced China‘s modern and modern history, making the treasure land of Yuelu Academy win a thousand-year reputation.

Today, Yuelu Academy, as an important window to showcase the ideological achievements of combining the basic principles of Marxism with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, continues to use the torch of thought to illuminate a new era.

▲ A bird’s-eye view of Yuelu Academy. (Photo by Chen Jiaqi)

New ideas lead the new era, and the new era calls for new actions.

The vast number of party members and cadres in Hunan have inherited and carried forward the spirit of seeking truth from facts, facing the questions of the times, and bravely shouldering the responsibility of the people. In the new journey of building a modern socialist country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, they have shown new responsibilities and realized new actions!

