General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Cultural self-confidence is a more basic, broader and deeper self-confidence.” Cultural self-confidence has become the “fourth self-confidence” of socialism with Chinese characteristics after road self-confidence, theoretical self-confidence and institutional self-confidence.

Malan Mountain, which is not high in altitude and high in industry, has risen to the peak of the digital virtual economy industry of “video + cultural and creative”, which is the most prosperous in the country. The Malan Mountain Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park has been recognized as a national demonstration base for the integration of culture and technology. It has also become an important window to demonstrate cultural self-confidence.

Culture is like water, infiltrating silently, connecting the past, present and future of a nation.

On September 17, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park. Hunan inspired unprecedented self-confidence and self-improvement, and made the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park an important window to demonstrate cultural confidence and turn it into a Chinese The deeper and more lasting power of the sons and daughters illuminates the great journey of the ancient nation.

On the afternoon of September 17, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park to inspect the park to carry out enterprise party building and content production, technology research and development, talent training, etc. (Image source: Xinhua News Agency)

In the new era, Hunan follows new ideas, transforms new kinetic energy, and creatively puts forward forward-looking strategic ideas, aiming to build a Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park with global influence.

In fact, there is no “mountain” in Malan Mountain. The altitude here is only 38 meters, which is even lower than the average altitude of 44.9 meters in Changsha. It is said that Guan Yu fought in Changsha during the Three Kingdoms period. Since the late 1990s, Malan Mountain has become famous for the Hunan Radio and Television located here, and it has also witnessed the development, changes and iterative upgrading of Hunan’s cultural and creative industry.

In 2015, Changsha launched the demolition and prosecution of violations, revitalizing the space for industrial development. The Duck Shop in Chaozheng Mountain back then has become the current Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park. (Photo by Huang Yi)

The Eighth Road Bay of Liuyang River is surrounded by water on three sides, north, south and west. It looks like a huge “duck beak” from a high altitude, hence the name Duck Shop. More than 20 years ago, Yazipu was the largest urban village in Changsha.

In 2015, Changsha City launched the demolition of illegal and illegal, freeing up more than 4,500 acres of land, “a piece of white paper is good for painting”.

In the turbulent wave of the times, this once-hidden hot land is destined to undertake an important mission.

This forward-looking strategic layout has changed the fate of this hot land. In just a few years, the former urban village has become phoenix nirvana in a brand-new blueprint.

Accelerating the integration of culture and technology, focusing on the production of digital video content, this new industrial park with its own advanced cultural genes and aiming to tell the “Chinese story” well, with a touch of new green and vitality, set sail for the future!

Chuangzhi Park is the first agglomeration base built by Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park focusing on video cultural creation and content production. (Photo courtesy of the Management Committee of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park)

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when he inspected the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park that the integration of culture and technology has not only spawned new cultural formats, extended the cultural industry chain, but also gathered a large number of innovative talents. It is a sunrise industry with great prospects. The important exposition of the general secretary has “opened” a “window” to display cultural confidence for the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park.

On the afternoon of September 17, 2020, in the autumn rain, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the “China V Valley” Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park to inspect the party building and content production, technology research and development, and talent training of enterprises in the park. During the nearly 50-minute inspection, the general secretary delivered two speeches and had 11 dialogues with young people from the company.

In Building 1 of Chuangzhi Park, from the lobby on the 1st floor to the Galaxy Cool Entertainment on the 3rd floor, from the content ecology of the industrial park, scientific research innovation to talent training, General Secretary Xi Jinping walks all the way, sees all the way, and communicates with everyone all the way. The general secretary exhorted: We must firmly grasp the correct orientation, adhere to integrity and innovation, and ensure the sustainable and healthy development of the cultural industry. He praised the filming of the series of Hanfu videos by young makers in Malanshan, which is a “performance of cultural confidence”.

From August 30th to 31st, the 2022 China New Media Conference with the theme of “New Mainstream and New Journey” was held in Changsha, Hunan.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The core and highest level of a country’s comprehensive strength is cultural soft power, which is related to the cohesion of a nation’s spirit. We must adhere to self-confidence in road, theory, and system, and the most fundamental There is also a cultural confidence.”

What is cultural confidence? Cultural self-confidence is a nation, a country, and a political party’s full affirmation and active practice of its own cultural values, as well as firm confidence in the vitality of its culture.

After a lapse of two years, Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park’s national tide ceremony at the main event of the 2022 China New Media Conference is a wonderful response to the general secretary’s entrustment. The “Malan Mountain Talks National Tide” Cultural and Creative Ceremony focuses on the theme of “Made in China, Proper Tide”, and launches four major sections: “Red Malan Mountain”, “Technology Malan Mountain”, “National Tide Malan Mountain” and “Creative Malan Mountain” The exhibition blew up a “Malan Mountain Wind” where red classics and traditional culture are intertwined, and digital technology and national tide elements collide.

In the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, upholding integrity and innovation is not limited to spreading national trends.

For example, the use of 4K technology to restore a large number of classic old movies such as “Founding of the People’s Republic of China“; the artificial intelligence sign language broadcasting system enabled in news programs, its products have been installed and used by hundreds of domestic media, schools, and government centers; users can quickly The 5G smart radio station that starts to produce programs can “flash” a set of radio programs in just 3 minutes.

Based on artificial intelligence sign language translation technology, Changsha Radio and Television Group has created an application system suitable for audio-visual programs, namely the artificial intelligence sign language TV broadcasting system. (Photo by Wen Lin)

Cultural self-confidence is steadfast in historical inheritance, and cultural blood continues in integration and innovation.

At present, the digital presentation project of red culture in Malanshan is progressing smoothly, and the 4K restoration of red movies such as “Lei Feng”, “National Anthem”, “Mao Zedong in 1925”, “Liu Shaoqi’s Forty-Four Days” and “Commander He Long” has been completed.

The ever-changing high-tech makes more red stories and red characters “live”.

The reason why a classic is a classic is that it can radiate new brilliance in different eras. Enterprises in the park know young people, and cooperate with Dunhuang Research Institute to produce and launch a panoramic humanistic exploration program “Coming! Dunhuang”, which combines documentary and reality show shooting methods, comprehensively explores and pays tribute to Dunhuang through ten dimensions of music, food, color, flying, ingenuity, sports, trends, customs, heroes, and documents, and reproduces the glory of history with the power of youth.

Not only do young people embrace traditional culture, but more importantly, a new expression of Chinese traditional culture can be seen in Malan Mountain. A dream-chasing run, a run is five thousand years. The ancient and young Chinese culture has always been the deepest confidence in this important window of Malan Mountain.

When the excellent traditional Chinese culture is attached with the wings of digital take-off, the national culture will be presented in a colorful panorama, the Chinese culture will surely bloom more dazzling brilliance, and the cornerstone of cultural self-confidence will be more stable.

The Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park brings together new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and metaverse, and has become an “experimental field” for innovation and leadership in Hunan Province and even the whole country, and a model for emerging industries to promote rapid social and economic development. (Photo courtesy of the Management Committee of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park)

On the second anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Malanshan, the layout of heavyweight science and culture integration industry projects: Huawei registered its Hunan subsidiary in Malanshan to jointly build a global audio and video industry innovation high; China V-Chain 2.0 Renewed in Malanshan, empowering the entire process of digital copyright production, protection, and trading, and helping the leapfrog development of Hunan’s digital economy; Letian Zhizuo has capped the Malanshan Science and Technology Cultural and Creative Base, China’s largest 8,000-square-meter professional studio. The hall will be opened, and the top “S+” level and above variety shows on the top platforms in the country will detonate phenomenon-level spread.

At present, the park has built the Malanshan video industry cloud platform, the 5G high-tech video multi-scene application key laboratory of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, the national engineering laboratory for next-generation Internet broadband applications, the Malanshan Research Institute, and the Tianhe Blockchain Technology Research Institute…

In Malanshan, products that lead the domestic and even global industry trends and the integration of technology and culture continue to spew out. This important window reveals a strong confidence in cultural prosperity.

Supported by high-tech and new technologies, Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park is running fast towards the “China V Valley” with international influence. (Photo courtesy of the Management Committee of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park)

How did the industrial “altitude” of Malan Mountain achieve?

Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park started to benchmark against Beijing Zhongguancun, and determined three development orientations: “do not do real estate, do cultural production; make use of unique advantages, do video; science and technology plus cultural and creative, do digital new economy” three development orientations.

Falling down the universe, the moon falling into the stars! Hunan made a decision and then moved, and the integration of science and culture has made Malan Mountain today’s “high”.

For more than two years, Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park has deeply integrated culture and technology, innovation and creativity with youthful passion, writing new heights of industry and content, new ideas, new technologies, new formats, and new economic sparks. Shooting, jointing and growth, the former “urban village” has risen to the height of cultural innovation, bringing a model of “cultural confidence” in Malanshan.

History always needs new narrators, and a group of young people with “old souls” in the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park are doing their best for this. Malanshan gathers nearly 50,000 industrial talents, with an average age of 26.7 years old, and young makers account for nearly 90%; college and undergraduate degrees account for more than 90%, graduate degrees and above account for about 12%, and employees with senior professional titles account for more than 90%. 13%.

The Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park is a video industry cluster with digital video creativity as the leader and digital video financial services, copyright services, and software research and development as the support. (Photo courtesy of the Management Committee of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park)

China‘s V Valley, Wanchuan pours in and trickles converge.

In the past two years, the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park has insisted on upholding integrity and innovation, expanding the cultural industry, with 1,613 newly established enterprises and a total of more than 3,000 newly registered enterprises; the enterprise revenue has exceeded 100 billion yuan, and the tax revenue has exceeded 6.5 billion yuan; There are 72 “four top” enterprises and 46 new high-tech enterprises, striving to build a “digital video industry chain base with global influence and a new landmark for media integration”.

Through this important window, we can see the legend of the new era of the rapid development and growth of the cultural and creative industry cluster, which shows cultural confidence from the perspective of bright prospects.

Culture is like a mountain. Although Malan Mountain does not have the shape of a mountain, it has the reputation of a mountain. It stands tall and tall. There are towering trees and wild flowers along the stream.

Both sides of Malanshan Yazui Park are surrounded by Liuyang River. The park covers 4 football fields, 3 basketball courts, 3 volleyball courts and parent-child activity fields, which can meet the sports and fitness needs of nearby residents in a 15-minute life circle. (Photo courtesy of the Management Committee of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park)

Hunan, bearing in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping Yin Yin, will work together and forge ahead. While promoting high-quality development, it will actively give full play to the advantages of a cultural province, vigorously promote the construction of a strong cultural province, and continuously build a new highland for the development of cultural industries. Telling Chinese stories well in the world and showing confidence in Chinese culture contribute to Hunan’s strength.

What a nice view! Please turn your phone sideways,

Take a look at the beautiful scenery of Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park.

