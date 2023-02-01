15 industrial chains, 15 tables of Hunan merchants

Hunan Xiangjiang New District invites more than 180 Hunan merchants and business elites to return to their hometowns to share their love for Hunan and seek common development

Changsha Evening News All Media Reporter Hong Hong Correspondent He Dan

“Shanghai is more of an investor than a speculator. The Xiangjiang New Area attracts us too much. We plan to join hands with China Energy Construction to invest more than 200 billion yuan here in stages.” On the evening of January 30, standing in Jin Mao’s “Twin Towers”, overlooking Meixi Lake, Li Qing, the chairman of the Shanghai Changsha Chamber of Commerce and the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Yuanli Industrial Group, has firm eyes and full of confidence.

15 major projects were signed with a total amount of 48.8 billion yuan

In the evening, a “Welcome hometown, return to hometown, build hometown” Xiangshang New Year symposium was held here. Hunan Xiangjiang New District solemnly invited more than 180 Hunan merchants and business elites to return to their hometowns to gather on the banks of the Xiangjiang River and under the Lushan Mountain to share the love of Hunan. , and seek common development. At the scene, 15 major projects were signed, with a total contract value of 48.8 billion yuan.

“GDP exceeds 400 billion yuan, and the economic aggregate ranks sixth in the national new district” “Listed companies account for 58% of Changsha City”… The event site vividly introduced Xiangjiang, Hunan through the display of promotional videos, promotion of investment environment, and release of investment promotion policies. In recent years, the new area has achieved economic and social development and industrial layout, and has shared various investment and development functional advantages such as policy advantages and location advantages.

The reporter found that more than 180 guests were seated at 15 tables, and each table was placed with corresponding industrial chain table cards, including new generation information technology, aerospace, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new materials, etc. The 15 key industrial chains are clear at a glance, and entrepreneurs in the same field at the same table communicate enthusiastically.

The guests participating in this symposium are active in various industries at home and abroad, bringing together academicians and experts, heads of state-owned enterprises, presidents of chambers of commerce, chairman of listed companies, executives of foreign companies, founders of well-known companies, well-known investors, outstanding local schools Alumni and a large number of Hunan native industry elites.

Dong Haiwen, secretary of the party group and director of the Commerce and Market Supervision Bureau of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, introduced that the new area will gather 15 industrial chains, focus on leading industries, advantageous industries, and future industries, and fully integrate well-known Hunan merchants, alumni associations, and industry business conferences. All kinds of forces, vigorously carry out the investment promotion of the industrial chain, the supply chain and the business.

On this basis, the new district innovates and implements the linkage of the “four leaders” of chain leaders, presidents, principals, and alliance leaders, and builds a “one-stop” service class, striving to make it more comfortable and fast for the vast number of Hunan businessmen to return to their hometowns to invest and start businesses. A new ecology of investment in the new district with “political clarity, business optimization, and vitality”.

The feeling of going home is warm, and the investment of hundreds of billions has been increased

The capital market is optimistic about Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, and Hunan merchants are even more optimistic about Hunan Xiangjiang New Area.

“Hunan Science and Technology Innovation focuses on Changsha, and Changsha Science and Technology Innovation focuses on the New District.” Chai Liyuan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Central South University, believes that Xiangjiang New District has great advantages in innovation and entrepreneurship, and it is a place that is reassuring. It is a place for all innovative entrepreneurs The hometown of dreams.

In August last year, Shanghai Yuanli Industrial Group took the Xiangjiang New Area as a key investment area, and signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the Xiangjiang New Area with China Energy Construction and Xiangjiang New Area; in January this year, in order to implement the cooperative investment, it invested 12 billion yuan The 300MW compressed air energy storage power station demonstration project was signed, which is a good start; recently, Yuanli is negotiating project cooperation with Yuelushan University Science and Technology City, with a planned investment of 13 billion yuan. This year is Yuanli’s “investment landing year”, and it will strive to complete the project landing agreement in Xiangjiang New District with an investment of over 100 billion yuan.

Yuanli currently invests in more than 500 companies, including more than 300 hard technology companies, and 71 companies have successfully entered the capital market. The satellite communication, new energy vehicles, chip and artificial intelligence industries, as well as the technology holographic cultural tourism industry of the group are all leading in China.

“We have felt the charm of the new district as a treasured place for business, and learned that the new district has helped enterprises grow and develop from different angles and aspects through various means such as deepening the reform of decentralization, management and service, thousands of people helping thousands of enterprises, and government-enterprise breakfast meetings. It is a personal experience that the New District is full of sincere care and support for enterprises, and has truly achieved “no call, always on call, and considerate service.” Li Qing said with emotion that Xiangjiang New District has great strength, vitality and infinite charm. , is the pride of Changsha, the pride of Hunan, and a blessed place for Hunan merchants.

Wu Taibing, chairman of Wanxing Technology, is from Chenzhou, Hunan. Five years ago, Wanxing responded to the call of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government to deploy in Changsha and tentatively rent a small office in the Zhongdian Software Park in Xiangjiang New Area as its second headquarters. The decision to return to Hunan has pushed Wanxing into the fast lane. In the past few years, Wu Taibing has placed recruitment advertisements at the high-speed rail stations in Shenzhen and Changsha, “Get the salary of Shenzhen, live in a house in Changsha, and work on global business“, vigorously promoting the company’s internal employees. And outstanding Hunan talents from first-tier cities return to Hunan for employment.

“We researched many cities, and finally chose Changsha and settled in Xiangjiang New District. On December 20 last year, Changsha Wanxing Creative Technology Building was officially opened. We also planned nearly 100,000 square meters of Wanxing Creative World Industrial Park next to it. The estimated investment is 1 billion yuan.” Wu Taibing said that the increase in Xiangjiang New District is due to the good business environment here and the full life cycle services provided for enterprises. “Over the years, this feeling of going home has made me feel warm.”

This place of peace of mind is my hometown. Next, Xiangjiang New District will adhere to the investment promotion concept of “precise, persistent, and willing”, and start to establish a normal long-term mechanism of “going home to see the new district”, concentrate resources and strength to increase investment promotion work, and accelerate the formation of “ten billion-level With a project matrix of piloting, one-billion-level drive, and one-billion-level support”, we will focus on attracting investment in the industrial chain, shape a first-class industrial ecology, and build a “3+3+N” modern industrial system. Fully implement the policy of tax reduction and fee reduction, optimize and upgrade the industrial support policy of the new area, vigorously promote “free application and enjoyment”, create a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment, so that the majority of enterprises can rely more on their hearts and invest with more confidence , Development is more energetic.