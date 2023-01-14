China Daily, January 14 Changsha News On the morning of January 14, the first meeting of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress opened. The “Government Work Report” made by the meeting mentioned that Hunan’s GDP is expected to be completed in 2022. Nearly 5 trillion yuan, local general public budget revenue reached 310.18 billion yuan, scale industrial added value increased by 7.2%, fixed asset investment increased by 6.6%, total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 2.4%, and total import and export volume increased by 20%, exceeding US$100 billion .

The main expected goals for 2023 are: regional GDP growth of about 6.5%, scale industrial added value growth of 7.5%, fixed asset investment growth of more than 7%, local general public budget revenue growth of more than 8%, and total import and export growth of 10%.

It is mentioned in the report that to achieve this year’s expected goals, we must make full use of the opportunities of my country’s overall economic recovery and favorable macro policy environment, and focus on the “six development battles” such as the proactive battle of economic growth, the tough battle of scientific and technological innovation, and the long-lasting battle of optimizing the development environment. , Accelerate at the beginning, and take off at the beginning.

In the work, continue to grasp the requirements of “stability”, stabilize growth, employment, prices, confidence, and the overall situation, and use stability in one area to help the overall security; find out the direction of “advance”, insist on winning by quality, and accelerate Promote quality change, efficiency change, and power change, and increase the “gold content”, “new content” and “green content” of the economy; focus on the “high” goal, and implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three high and four new” with high standards. Promote the construction of a strong province horizontally and achieve remarkable results in promoting high-quality development; write a “new” chapter, based on a new historical starting point, and promote Chinese-style modernization to achieve new progress in Hunan. (Feng Zhiwei, Zhu Youfang, Hunan Reporter Station, China Daily)

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]