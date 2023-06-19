Hunan’s rainstorm emergency response was upgraded to Level 3, and flood defense level IV emergency response was launched-Focus Today- Hunan Online

Huasheng Online, June 18th (reporter Zhao Tongyi, correspondent Liang Xiaofeng Tianwen) On June 18th, the reporter learned from the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Bureau that during the daytime from June 16th to 18th, Xiangxi Prefecture, Zhangjiajie, Changde, Yiyang, Yueyang There will be heavy rain and heavy rain in other places. According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, the main body of the heavy rainfall belt will gradually move into our province on the evening of the 18th. The rainfall intensity is strong, the cumulative rainfall is large, and it is accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong convective weather, and the risk of disaster is high.

In order to cope with the heavy rainfall weather process, from 18:00 on June 18, the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Bureau upgraded the emergency response to meteorological disasters (rainstorm) from level 4 to level 3. The relevant units of the provincial bureau immediately entered the third-level emergency response state, and the meteorological bureaus of each city (state) raised or adjusted the emergency response level based on actual research and judgment. All units should do a good job in all tasks in strict accordance with the emergency response workflow, and report the response situation to the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Bureau in a timely manner.

At the same time, according to the current flood situation and the relevant provisions of the “Working Procedures for Emergency Response to Flood and Drought Disasters of the Hunan Provincial Department of Water Resources (Revised)”, the Hunan Provincial Department of Water Resources decided to start the IV-level emergency response for flood defense at 20:00 on June 18.

The Hunan Provincial Department of Water Resources reminded that all localities should closely monitor the development and changes of rain, water, and flood conditions, and initiate corresponding levels of response in a timely manner. All units and departments must strictly follow the emergency response requirements and their respective responsibilities, and further strengthen on-duty duty, consultation and judgment, monitoring, forecasting and early warning, water project scheduling, inspection and defense, and emergency technical support during this round of rainfall, focusing on improving the safety of water conservancy projects We will do our best to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the safety of water projects during floods.

