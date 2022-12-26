Investment in Hunan Water Transport Construction hits a new high

This year has completed an investment of 6.04 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43.4%

Recently, the first phase of Xiangyin Yu Gonggang Project and the third phase of Xiangjiang Yongzhou-Hengyang third-level waterway construction have started successively, and the construction of Sanxiang Dadi Water Transport is in full swing. The reporter learned from the Provincial Water Transportation Affairs Center that the province has completed investment in water transportation construction of 6.04 billion yuan this year, a year-on-year increase of 43.4%.

Improve the navigation capacity of the golden waterway of the Yangtze River. With the strong support of the Ministry of Transport and the Yangtze River Waterway Bureau, the Yueyang Chenglingji-Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge section further strengthens the use of water depth during the wet season on the basis of maintaining a water depth of 4.5 meters. The maintenance water depth has been increased from 5.0 meters to 6.0 meters from June to August, and from 5.0 meters to 5.5 meters in September, ensuring that 10,000-ton river-sea ships can reach Chenglingji directly during the wet season.

Accelerate the upgrading of the “one lake and four waters” waterway. The 282-kilometer 1,000-ton waterway from Yongzhou to Hengyang on the upper reaches of the Xiangjiang River is divided into three phases of construction. This year, the construction of the first and second phases will be accelerated, and the third phase will start. In Yuanshui, this year, we will focus on promoting the construction of the 2,000-ton waterway from Changde to Niaoyukou, and the dredging construction of the Hanshou section has been completed; we will actively promote the extension of high-grade waterways upstream, and start construction of the 180-kilometer Hongjiang-Chenxi waterway at the end of July. Accelerate the construction of the waterway from Shimen to Lixian in Lishui.

Accelerate the preparation of the “one city, one port” plan. Complete the revision of the “Port Layout Plan of Hunan Province”. According to the principle of “one city, one port”, the original 63 ports will be integrated into 14 ports, and the city and state will formulate the overall port plan according to the actual situation.

Promote the construction of port projects. The public grain and oil wharf project in Lingang Industrial New District of Chenglingji, Hunan Province completed the completion acceptance, and the first phase of the Yueyang Iron Water Consolidation Coal Wharf project completed the handover and acceptance. The second-phase project of Tongguan Port Area of ​​Changsha Port and the supporting wharf project of Xiangzhijie Logistics Park in Xianing Port Area of ​​Changsha Port have been handed over and accepted, and the rail-water combined transportation project in Xianing Port Area of ​​Changsha Port has basically been completed.