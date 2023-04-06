Several hundred people gathered on Thursday afternoon on Erfurt’s Anger for the Easter march. The Erfurt Peace Alliance had called for this. At the rally, there were demonstrations in particular against weapons and warfare. The destruction of the environment and refugee movements through wars were also discussed. The demonstrators then marched through the city center.

At the same time, another group had set up on the Anger with signs and posters with similar demands for peace. However, the organizers of the Easter march emphasized that they clearly differentiate themselves from this group. Among them are AfD supporters, lateral thinkers and conspiracy theorists with whom the peace alliance does not want to show solidarity. According to the police, the group in question is on the square every Thursday, regardless of the Easter marches.