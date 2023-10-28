Home » Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in Dresden
News

Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in Dresden

by admin
Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in Dresden

Up to 800 people demonstrated on Saturday in Dresden against a rally by the “lateral thinker” scene. “We are satisfied with the response,” said a spokesman for the “Heart instead of Hetze” alliance. The counter-protest moved from the university grounds to Theaterplatz within hearing and sight of the “Querdenker” meeting. The participants spoke out against fascism and for tolerance on posters. According to the police, both meetings in the afternoon went ahead without any major disruptions.

Up to 3,000 participants were expected at the “lateral thinker” rally entitled “Demo for Peace and Freedom – Reformation of Society” on Theaterplatz, which was also joined by so-called Reich Citizens and right-wing extremist “Free Saxons”. The actual number was estimated by the police to be significantly lower in the afternoon. Participants waved Russian flags, flags of the “Free Saxons” and old imperial flags. Posters read things like “This government is ruining Germany” or “Make peace without weapons.” According to the police, a parade through the city center was planned for the afternoon.

See also  The Whipping Boy cult - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

1445 ” ” |

24 Cuban Migrants Discovered in Mexican Motel

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, October 25,...

After billions in losses: Goldman Sachs insider shoots...

You drink a lot of coffee? Then you...

Lasso and Petro will meet in Bogotá to...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

How entrepreneurs with a migration background enrich the...

Sorenelly Zambrano: Parents are the first people responsible...

Mass Shootings in Lewiston, Maine: Suspect Found Dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy