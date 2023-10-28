Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in Dresden

Up to 800 people demonstrated on Saturday in Dresden against a rally by the “lateral thinker” scene. “We are satisfied with the response,” said a spokesman for the “Heart instead of Hetze” alliance. The counter-protest moved from the university grounds to Theaterplatz within hearing and sight of the “Querdenker” meeting. The participants spoke out against fascism and for tolerance on posters. According to the police, both meetings in the afternoon went ahead without any major disruptions.

Up to 3,000 participants were expected at the “lateral thinker” rally entitled “Demo for Peace and Freedom – Reformation of Society” on Theaterplatz, which was also joined by so-called Reich Citizens and right-wing extremist “Free Saxons”. The actual number was estimated by the police to be significantly lower in the afternoon. Participants waved Russian flags, flags of the “Free Saxons” and old imperial flags. Posters read things like “This government is ruining Germany” or “Make peace without weapons.” According to the police, a parade through the city center was planned for the afternoon.

