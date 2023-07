Hundreds of devotees packed the streets of the Historic Center to pay tribute to Santa Marta in the traditional procession that is commemorated every July 29. The activity began at 5:30 in the afternoon on Saturday from the Basilica Cathedral. The journey was along Campo Serrano Avenue, crossing Calle de la Cárcel (14). He went through Bolívar Park and went up 17th Street.

