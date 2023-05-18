Home » Hundreds of Jews stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, dozens of Palestinians were injured
Friday May 19, 2023, 4:13 am

Palestine (Ummat News) 400 Israeli Jewish settlers under the strict protection of the Israeli police stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque this Thursday morning. It is believed that several members of the Israeli Knesset will later come to Al-Aqsa Mosque and participate in these incursions.
The influx of Jews comes at a time when tensions are already high in the area over preparations for a flag march by Jewish right-wing groups in and around Al-Quds. Israeli police have deployed more than 3,000 officers in Al-Quds to secure the Jewish flag march.
Moreover, the Israeli army also stormed the city of Nablus in the West Bank in the early hours of Thursday. Clashes started between the Israeli army and the Palestinians. Dozens of people have been injured in these clashes. The Israeli army used rubber-wrapped metal bullets liberally. Pictures circulating on the internet show the army firing tear gas in the streets of the Old City.

