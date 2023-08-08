Hundreds of migrants begin a fast in Tijuana to claim asylum appointments in the US.

The group of people, of various nationalities, denounces that they have been waiting for a response from the US authorities for more than three months.

A hundred migrants of various nationalities began an indefinite fast on Monday in northern Mexico to demand that they be granted asylum applications in the US.

The aforementioned group of people, who are sheltered in the Ágape Misión Mundial shelter, in the border city of Tijuana, denounce that they have been waiting for more than three months for a response from the US authorities.

Pastor Albert Rivera Cólon, director of the establishment, which houses 500 people, told the EFE news agency that the fast arose at the initiative of the migrants themselves, who do not want to take the alternative of crossing the border irregularly, since they know of the risks they take and prefer”ask God to intercede for them«.

«The immigrants entered into a chain of fasting asking God to fix the problem that is existing due to the court, because with all the problems that have occurred with the federal judges, for more than ten days we have not had any appointments and That is done to us an injustice,” he said.

asylum restrictions

Meanwhile, a US court allowed last week to temporarily maintain the validity of the new asylum restrictions of the Joe Biden Administration on the border with Mexico.

The temporary limits on asylum applications were imposed in May due to fears by the White House that the lifting of the immigration restriction imposed in times of pandemic, the so-called Title 42could result in the influx of tens of thousands of people, which would overload the US immigration system.