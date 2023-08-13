Hundreds of mourners, tears and white lilies

“Can’t do it, doesn’t exist.” The leitmotif of Wolfgang Pucher is the winged sentence of the last earthly path of the Graz “pastor for the poor”. Hundreds of companions, supporters, wards, politicians and his family said goodbye to Wolfgang Pucher with great sadness yesterday in the St. Vinzenz Church in Graz-Eggenberg and at the St. Leonhard Cemetery.

Bishop Wilhelm Krautwashl and the visitor to the Lazarists, Eugen Schindler, held the funeral mass and the burial. “A great man has left us. He lived to approach people,” said Bishop Krautwashl. Pastor Pucher very consciously saw those on the fringes of society. He was a “rebel of charity,” said university chaplain Alois Kölbl, who held the funeral sermon at Pucher’s special request. “As a large and colorful community, we are a picture of hope, mourning the pastor, the friend, the companion, the relative, the ‘Voda’ – as he was happy to be called in his Vinzi village.”

Uncomfortable, unconventional, exhausting

Pucher was sometimes “uncomfortable, in no way adjusted and very often exhausting” for the authorities, tireless for his goal of helping the weak in society. He apologized for this in his will. “I ask forgiveness from the bottom of my heart from everyone who has lost faith in God or the Church through me!”

Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) paid tribute to the “great, good, argumentative people”, the “pedagogues of charity”, the people who were characterized by the absence of resentment. According to Drexler, if one wants to continue to honor him, then it is important to continue to “look at the fringes” of society. After the requiem, the coffin – which also contains a sign for the famous Hessgasse – was escorted out by four altar boys from the “first hour” (Pucher had been a priest since 1973).

The live stream was broadcast in the tent in front of the parish of St. Vinzenz, which was occupied to the last seat © Florian Eder

Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl paid his last respects to Wolfgang Pucher © APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU

Dog bites, lively nights and lots of donations

Four buses with Pucher’s closest entourage, escorted by the police, drove to the St. Leonhard cemetery. There the “pastor of the poor” was buried in the middle of the Vinzi cemetery, next to the deceased residents. The journey was marked by joyful anecdotes about “Wolfgang”: by lively Vinzi nights in the Orpheum with Josef Hader, the dog skeptic Pucher, who was bitten at a young age, the tireless fighter and the founder of the Wolfgang group (an illustrious group of men with the same first name and the penchant for collecting donations for the Vinzidorf).

When Helmut Pucher said goodbye to his brother at the grave in a voice choked with tears, many of those present felt a lump in their throats. “Dear brother, I’ll throw flowers for you that you liked,” he said, throwing a bouquet of white lilies and roses into the open grave.

“Isn’t possible, doesn’t exist”

A total of 40 facilities and projects, such as the VinziWerke, came about as a result of Pucher’s initiative. Pucher has had an impact far beyond the Styrian and Austrian borders. And his work will continue. You owe it to the priest for the poor, to Herr Pucher, to Wolfgang. Because: there’s no such thing as impossible.