Hundreds of People with Improper Documentation Fly into US Airports, Resulting in Millions in Fines, CBP Data Shows

Amidst the focus on migrants crossing the southern US border, a CNN investigation has revealed that hundreds of individuals with improper documentation have flown into US airports over the past four years. According to data obtained through a public information request, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fined airlines approximately $6.7 million for transporting passengers with expired foreign passports, invalid visas, or damaged documents that were illegible.

From January 2019 to December 2022, CBP issued fines to dozens of domestic and international airlines, leading to around 1,000 closed cases related to the transportation of individuals lacking proper documentation. The data shows that American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines incurred the highest fines, with amounts estimated at $1.1 million, $345,000, and $321,000, respectively. Delta Air Lines, while acknowledging a “handful” of cases resulting from government documentation errors, emphasized its commitment to resolving these issues collaboratively with CBP. American Airlines declined to comment, while Spirit Airlines did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

CBP’s Miami field office emerged as the most active region in terms of enforcing fines, accounting for approximately $3.2 million of the total fines. This amount significantly exceeded the combined fines imposed by CBP offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston, which amounted to an estimated $2.3 million. Miami, being a major international gateway, receives a substantial number of international passengers, making it an epicenter for such cases.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, airlines can be fined $6,696 per passenger for transporting non-citizens into the US without valid documents. CBP, in its efforts to ensure compliance, offers a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to airlines. This MOU outlines the airlines’ responsibilities, such as reviewing passengers’ travel documents, confirming validity, participating in CBP training, and knowingly refusing to transport individuals without proper documentation. Currently, 40 airlines and cruise companies have signed the MOU, which allows for a reduction of penalties by up to 50 percent. Between 2019 and 2022, CBP collected nearly $3 million of the fines imposed on airlines.

Airlines for America (A4A), a trade group representing major US airlines, emphasized their close cooperation with government agencies such as CBP. According to A4A, US airlines transported 163.5 million passengers to the US during the aforementioned period while working diligently with CBP to ensure passengers had the correct documentation. CBP also maintains a 24/7 hotline to provide real-time assistance to airline personnel regarding entry requirements and document validity.

While CBP continues to crack down on individuals with improper documentation, the agency maintains its goal of facilitating legal trade and travel. A CBP spokesperson highlighted the importance of passengers possessing the correct travel documents to foster a stronger relationship between CBP and airlines, resulting in fewer fines and a smoother travel experience for all.

While attention often centers on migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, the issue of individuals arriving at US airports without proper documentation is a significant challenge. CBP’s imposition of fines on airlines reveals the magnitude of this issue and the importance of collaboration between airlines and CBP to ensure compliance with immigration laws. Moving forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work towards streamlined processes and enhanced communication to prevent the transportation of individuals without valid travel documents.

