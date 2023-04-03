Home News Hundreds of tourists enjoy their vacations in Vía Vela, Ilopango
Hundreds of tourists enjoy their vacations in Vía Vela, Ilopango

by admin
Apr 02, 2023, 13:52 pm

Within the framework of the Easter holidays, hundreds of national and foreign tourists are already present at the first water park in El Salvador, Vía Vela, in Ilopango, where they can enjoy a safe and familiar environment.

“We are waiting for you at #VíaVela with lots of fun, extreme sports and entertainment in a family and safe environment to ensure that your vacation is unforgettable,” the commune highlighted.

In addition, by instructions of the mayor José Chicas, during these holidays, tourists will be able to enjoy the extreme sport of Jetski and boat rides, totally free.



