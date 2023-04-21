Hundreds stranded between Chile and Peru after immigration controls

Under the desert sun and cold, hundreds of undocumented migrants who left Chile have been crowding together for weeks at the Tacna border crossing where the Peruvian authorities prevent them from passing.

“An average of 150 to 200 people” have gathered “at this border crossing in recent days,” Federico Agusti, representative in Peru of the UN refugee office (UNHCR), told AFP.

“They are changing flows, there has been a peak of about 400 people, of different nationalities,” says Agusti. According to Acnur, “50% of the people concentrated at the border crossing are Haitians, and approximately 40% will be Venezuelans.”

The migrants are trapped between Chilean and Peruvian police who are guarding the border point, 1,500 km south of Lima. The Peruvian government blocked their way and sent 200 troops to reinforce immigration controls, which Chile had previously tightened.

Peru deployed drones with infrared night vision to detect any attempt at irregular entry.

“We are getting cold, sun, sunstroke, the children here. This is a bit [foco] of flies that there are, which can receive any parasite,” says María Leonor Gómez, a Colombian migrant stranded at the border.

The AFP was able to witness how an 8-year-old boy, who seemed to have fainted, was loaded into a Peruvian police patrol to be transferred to a health center in an emergency.

“Everyone has had to sleep here, children in their arms, children who have had to wrap them in plastic, put them in caves over there because there is nowhere to put the children and that is inhumane,” complains Venezuelan Ender Finol.

UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in a statement about “the serious situation in Tacna”, where people are “stranded in many cases without food, water, accommodation or health care, facing greater protection risks” .

We have “delivered nearly 6,000 food rations in recent weeks,” said Agusti.

Faced with the rejection of the Peruvian authorities, the migrants improvise camps in Tacna, with about 325,000 inhabitants and located about 35 km from the border line.

On the day, reception spaces have been set up “where people can rest, can clean themselves,” Agusti stressed.

It is estimated that the Venezuelan population in Peru, which represents almost 9 out of 10 foreigners, is close to 1.3 million people.

A third does not have a migratory permit to stay in the country, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INEI).

insurmountable pitfalls

The migrants began their return journey without documents. People seeking to enter Peru are asked for an exit stamp from Chile. And this is only obtained if they also have an entry stamp, which, in turn, requires a valid passport and visa.

“They want to kick us out of the country (Chile), but they won’t let us go (to Peru),” said Javier Soto, a Venezuelan migrant.

Another migrant interviewed by AFP, Jermain Escalona Ugueto, 28 years old and with two children, indicated that he has tried to enter Chile three times but has been returned by the Chilean authorities.

He explains that he does not have a passport, only his Venezuelan ID “and my children’s papers.”

He only asks for “transport to get to the Chilean border and vacate the plaza.” “It looks very bad that we are sleeping with the children, with clothes thrown away and unkempt,” she says.

This Friday several dozen people marched in Tacna, demanding solutions for migrants who spend the night in the main square of the city.

“The population is upset and worried,” Antonio Chambi, president of the Almirante Miguel Grau de Tacna neighborhood council, told AFP. They have set up “more than 20, 30 tents” and some “take drugs and assault” people.