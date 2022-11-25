On respect for the rule of law, it is not doing enough, and even if all the agreed and promised measures were fully implemented, they “are not sufficient to address the systemic risk for the EU’s financial interests”. For this reason, the European Parliament is asking to exclude Hungary from the disbursement of Community funds. There are 7.5 billion euros at stake, already subject to the risk of freezing due to problems related to corruption and public procurement. The European Parliament asks to proceed in this direction, approving a resolution that is not legislative but with a very clear political message, rejected by the majority forces in Italy.

The text was approved with 416 ‘yes’, 124 ‘no’ and 33 abstentions. Among the votes against those of the MEPs of the League and the Brothers of Italy, who confirm their sympathy and support for Viktor Orban’s Hungary, and who trigger an all-Italian debate in the twelve-star Hall.

“The resolution of the European Parliament on the rule of law in Hungary goes in the right direction”, underlines Laura Ferrara, MEP of the 5 Star Movement, who was waiting for the majority forces in Italy to pass through. “The Meloni government will have to decide whether to take the side of Orban or that of the whole European Union which demands respect for the most elementary fundamental rights”. The European deputies of Fratelli d’Italia and Lega have spoken out.

Among the ranks of the conservative group (Ecr) Berlato, Fidanza, Fiocchi, Milazzo, Nesci, Procaccini and Sofo vote united and compact in defense of their friend from Budapest, and the same do the deputies of the Carroccio, from which only the Anna Bonfrisco, who instead votes for the freezing of European resources to “protect the EU budget from violations of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary”, as stated in the text of the resolution. Not only. Even in the event that Hungary were to stop its correction efforts, the Commission and above all the States meeting in the Council are asked to proceed with a “financial correction”, ie turn off the taps of the Community credit.

This is the latest, new act of an increasingly head-on confrontation between the European Parliament and the government of Viktor Orban. At the September plenary session, just two months ago, the House approved a resolution accusing Hungary of being no longer a democracy but rather an ‘electoral autocracy’.