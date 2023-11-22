Hungary: Orbán government wants to ban campaign donations from abroad

Hungary’s government wants to introduce a draft law that would criminalize foreign financing of election campaigns and set up a new authority to control non-governmental organizations. The country’s so-called “law to protect sovereignty” “puts a stop to all electoral fraud and imposes penalties of up to three years in prison for anyone who uses foreign funds in the election campaign,” said Mate Kocsis, leader of the ruling Fidesz parliamentary group. Party, on the online service Facebook.

Critics see the law as the latest push by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing government to weaken political rivals ahead of next year’s European Parliament and local elections.

After the 2022 parliamentary election, the Hungarian government published several intelligence reports that the opposition alliance is said to have accepted more than three billion forints (around eight million euros) from a US-based non-governmental organization for its election campaign.

Orbán also said in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in August that US taxpayer money had been used to finance a campaign against him. The opposition denied all allegations and said the funds came from Hungarian citizens living abroad.

The proposed legislative package would require a constitutional amendment and a change to the criminal law. The 22-page text is available on the Hungarian Parliament website.

