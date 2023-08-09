Hungary: the Julia alpine brigade gives the baton to the Folgore parachute brigade

The “Julia” Alpine Brigade, in command of the Italian contingent deployed in Hungary for six months as part of the operation NATO enhanced Vigilance Activityreceived today the change from the “Folgore” parachute brigade.

The formal ceremony of the Transfer of Autority which saw the alternation at the helm of the Italian contingent in Hungary between the ceding commander, lieutenant colonel Massimiliano Careddu and the incoming peer Salvatore Sotgiu.

The solemn moment was attended by the Italian consul in Hungary Roberto Taraddei, the commander of the “Julia” Brigadier General Franco Del Favero, the commander of the 183rd parachute regiment “Nembo” Colonel Alessandro Vivarelli, the commander of the Hungarian land forces General Gabor Lorincz and numerous local civil and military authorities and NATO.

General Lanza de Cristoforis wanted to underline the important commitment made by the “Julia” in recent months, highlighting how the esprit de corps that characterizes the Alpine troops is essential for facing demanding challenges. The COVI deputy commander, during his speech, referred to the importance of the family, a fundamental pillar for every soldier committed to doing his job in the best possible way. “Alpini and paratroopers have always been highly prestigious units of the Italian Army. Also for the ‘Folgore’, the esprit de corps is one of the fundamental bases for being able to operate with maximum efficiency. Good continuation of work to the ‘para’ who from today will begin their mandate in Magyar land”.

At a time when the personnel of the “Julia”, in particular of the 8th Alpini Regiment, of the 3rd Mountain Land Artillery Regiment, of the “Piemonte” Cavalry (2nd) and of the 2nd Sappers Engineer Regiment is preparing to return home, to the contingent based on the “Folgore” parachute brigade, made up of the 183rd “Nembo” parachute regiment, the 185th parachute artillery regiment, the Savoy cavalry (3rd) and the 8th Paratrooper Engineer Regiment, now has the honor of representing the Italian armed forces in Magyar land, in the footsteps of their predecessors, with operational and training activities aimed at strengthening deterrence and flank defense east of the Euro-Atlantic area.