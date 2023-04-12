by Mariarita Cupersito –

Hungary has signed an agreement with Russia regarding the modification of the contract for the expansion of the nuclear power plant located in the Hungarian city of Paks: the announcement was made by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, who joined Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow , responsible for Energy Affairs, and CEO of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.

“The security of Hungary’s energy supply requires uninterrupted transportation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel. To fulfill these three conditions, Hungarian-Russian energy cooperation must be uninterrupted,” said Szijjártó.

Once the changes to the contract are in place, the minister added, they will be submitted to the European Commission for approval. “We hope that the Commission does not want to jeopardize the long-term security of Hungary’s energy supplies,” commented Szijjártó, underlining the importance of the Paks expansion to keep electricity prices affordable and ensure the nation’s supply sustainable energy. The minister also added that he had agreed on the possibility of purchasing more gas than the volumes foreseen in the long-term contract that links Budapest and Moscow from 2021.

With the war between Russia and Ukraine in full swing (Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a briefing that Ukraine is preparing a new attack on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea) and the West busy trying to economically isolate Moscow , Viktor Orbán’s Hungary chooses to settle on pro-Russian positions and strengthen energy cooperation with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission, supported by the European Parliament and 15 member states, has filed an appeal against the anti-Lgbtq+ law in force in Hungary since June 2021. Among the countries that have joined the appeal are France and Germany, but not the Italy.

“France, in coordination with Germany, has decided to support the European Commission in its appeal against the anti-LGBT law in force in Hungary”, declared the Elysium on the occasion of accession to the appeal shortly before the deadline for to do it. The other countries are Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Ireland, Malta, Greece and Denmark.

Hungary adopted a law in 2021 banning the “promotion of homosexuality” to minors, in the media and in schools; this law is now held responsible for the increase in hate crimes against homosexuals in Hungary and has been described as “a shame” by Ursula von der Leyen. One month after the entry into force, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure on the basis of the prohibition of discrimination under the European treaties and, following unsuccessful negotiations, opted for the appeal, which represents the largest procedure on the violation of human rights never brought before the Court of Justice of the EU.

“For us, the issue of child protection knows no compromises, we will protect our children,” Szijjártó replied in recent days. “It is not a simple government decision, nor a parliamentary decision, but it is the will of the people, expressed in a referendum and we do not know of a higher level decision in a democracy. Therefore, of course, we will stand up for the protection of Hungarian children and children, regardless of how many countries decide to join the ongoing case against us”.