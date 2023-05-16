“Hungry Heart”, Eshkol Nevo presents his new work inspired by Bruce’s song

SPRINGSTEEN CONCERT – Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 6 pm in the Foyer of the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara, free admission





WAITING FOR BRUCE

Foyer of the Municipal Theater of Ferrara

Ferrara Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 18.00

Presentation of the writer’s Bruce Springsteen text

Eshkol Nevo: “Hungry Heart”

Anticipation is growing for Springsteen’s last pre-concert literary appointment at the Urban Park. The meeting is on Wednesday 17 May at the Ridotto of the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara with the great Israeli novelist Eshkol Nevo, who anticipates his new work inspired by the New Jersey singer

Ferrara, 16 May – Anticipation is growing for the appointment of “Waiting for Bruce” with Eshkol Nevo, scheduled for Wednesday 17 May at 6 pm at the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara.

Successful novelist, nephew of Levi Eshkol (third prime minister in Israel’s history), Eshkol Nevo is the author of articles dedicated to the ‘Boss’ that have gone around the world. In Ferrara he will talk about his passion for music, speaking with the mayor Alan Fabbri, with the city councilor for culture Marco Gulinelli and with Claudio Trotta, Bruce Springsteen’s Italian promoter. Also present at the meeting is Raffaella Scardi, translator of his works for Neri Pozza Editore.

The writer has recently finished drafting his latest book, inspired by the New Jersey singer and his favorite song, the 1980 song Hungry Heart. As anticipated in recent days by Nevo himself in the weekly 7 del Corriere, it will be “a collection of stories, which will be released in September in Hebrew. Immediately afterwards, as always now, it will be released in Italian and then, in June, in English”.

Eshkol Nevo was born in Jerusalem in 1971. After a childhood spent between Israel and the United States, he completed his studies in Tel Aviv and embarked on a career in advertising, which he later abandoned to devote himself to literature. Today he teaches creative writing in numerous institutions. In addition to Nostalgia (2014), in the charts for over sixty weeks and winner of the Book Publishers Association prize in 2005 and the FFI-Raymond Wallier Prize in Paris in 2008, for Neri Pozza he has published: La simmetria dei depositi (2010), Neuland (2012), Alone and lost (2015), and Le vie dell’Eden (2022).

The event is free admission subject to availability of seats. For more info: https://www.brucespringsteenferrara.it.

