Home » Hunter Biden must appear in court in person after being charged
News

Hunter Biden must appear in court in person after being charged

by admin
Hunter Biden must appear in court in person after being charged

A judge in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected Hunter Biden’s request on Wednesday that he wanted to be connected to the reading of the indictment via video. The court recognized that the journey would be difficult for Biden. But the appointment is important and the 53-year-old’s appearance is necessary, judge Christopher Burke decided.

Biden’s residence is on the west coast in California, Delaware is on the east coast. The judge set the date for next Tuesday. The president’s son is accused of providing false information when purchasing weapons several years ago and knowingly concealing his drug addiction. A planned deal between Hunter Biden and the public prosecutor responsible for the allegations had previously collapsed. According to court documents, the charge includes three counts: making a false statement during the purchase, making false statements to the dealer and possessing a weapon while illegally using drugs. Hunter Biden made his long-term drug addiction public in a book in 2021. He has been in the sights of the US justice system for a long time.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  As Xi Jinping boasts...US presents 'One Belt, One Road' countermeasure on G20 stage

You may also like

Concern in three cantons due to shortage of...

New Mexico Offers Tax Refunds and Stimulus Payments...

General Eliecer Camacho, supports Camilo Quiroz’s security proposal

Relic collector from Saarland finds birthday present for...

Corneille Nangaa warns of a parody of elections,...

United States and Ecuador Prepare Resolution for UN...

Analysts predict growth of 1.02% and inflation of...

Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of 19th...

Barbecue evening in a relaxed atmosphere enabled exchange...

Gates Foundation honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awards winners and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy