Home News Hunter dead in Trentino: it is a murder, killed with a blow to the head
News

Hunter dead in Trentino: it is a murder, killed with a blow to the head

by admin
Hunter dead in Trentino: it is a murder, killed with a blow to the head

It was not a mistake or a suicide. Massimiliano Lucietti, the 24-year-old hunter found dead Sunday morning in the woods of Celledizzo, in Trentino, was killed. Investigators exclude suicide because, thanks to an examination of the young hunter’s body, it emerged that the entry hole of the bullet that fatally wounded him is on the back of the head. The shot, fired from a distance of at least half a meter – but it could be even greater – then went out from the neck.

The yellow of the suicide rescuer

Initially the hypothesis of the extreme gesture was also thought, but the investigations led to the exclusion of the hypothesis. In addition to the victim’s rifle, the 59-year-old’s was also confiscated Maurizio Gionta, hunter and former forest ranger, who found the young man’s body and then, according to the information gathered by the carabinieri, took his own life on Monday morning. The man, who had been heard as an informed person, but was not under investigation, and on whom there were no suspicions, also left a note in which he asked not to be blamed for the death of the 24-year-old.

The investigative track

According to prosecutor Davide Ognibene, who immediately opened a file for manslaughter against unknown persons, all the tracks are open including that of voluntary murder. It remains to be clarified, according to the prosecutor, the possible connection between the two deaths. The young man had gone out on Monday morning for a hunting trip in the Celledizzo woods: his body was found around 8 o’clock by the suicide hunter who left a note before taking his own life: “Don’t blame me that I don’t have”.

See also  Shanghai On March 26, 2022, 45 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, 2631 new local asymptomatic infections, 6 new overseas imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases, 2 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections, and 2 cured and discharged. 33 cases__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Retired man on a bicycle hit by a...

Arsiè, how many regrets, but against the Fregona...

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is filing for...

Feng Xiaogang Denies Immigration

Rabih Mroué’s show rides the history of Lebanon...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple...

Free and free dehors until the end of...

The autumn harvest production has been fully ended,...

Morgan returns to the X Factor, but as...

Secretary of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee: Prevent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy