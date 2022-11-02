It was not a mistake or a suicide. Massimiliano Lucietti, the 24-year-old hunter found dead Sunday morning in the woods of Celledizzo, in Trentino, was killed. Investigators exclude suicide because, thanks to an examination of the young hunter’s body, it emerged that the entry hole of the bullet that fatally wounded him is on the back of the head. The shot, fired from a distance of at least half a meter – but it could be even greater – then went out from the neck.

The yellow of the suicide rescuer

Initially the hypothesis of the extreme gesture was also thought, but the investigations led to the exclusion of the hypothesis. In addition to the victim’s rifle, the 59-year-old’s was also confiscated Maurizio Gionta, hunter and former forest ranger, who found the young man’s body and then, according to the information gathered by the carabinieri, took his own life on Monday morning. The man, who had been heard as an informed person, but was not under investigation, and on whom there were no suspicions, also left a note in which he asked not to be blamed for the death of the 24-year-old.

The investigative track

According to prosecutor Davide Ognibene, who immediately opened a file for manslaughter against unknown persons, all the tracks are open including that of voluntary murder. It remains to be clarified, according to the prosecutor, the possible connection between the two deaths. The young man had gone out on Monday morning for a hunting trip in the Celledizzo woods: his body was found around 8 o’clock by the suicide hunter who left a note before taking his own life: “Don’t blame me that I don’t have”.