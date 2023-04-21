Hunting is decreasing in Läänemaa – Lääne Elu

Last year, nearly 400 game animals were hunted in Läänemaa less than the year before.

Hunting of wild goats and ducks decreased the most during the year. Compared to the previous year, hunters hunted 241 less wild goats last year. The 18 hunting societies of Lääne County hunted a total of 924 wild goats in the year, the Haapsalu Hunting Society in Lääne County hunted the most wild goats – 112. Duck hunting decreased by 379 individuals during the year, the biggest decrease in duck hunting was the smaller hunting of mallard ducks – they were hunted by 258 less than a year ago, a total of 365 mallard ducks were hunted , a total of 786 ducks were hunted in Lääne County last year.

