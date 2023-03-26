news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – From 29 March to 3 April 2023 RENDEZ-VOUS, the festival dedicated to French cinema, returns to Italy.



The kermesse, now in its XIII edition, opens its doors, like every year, in Rome, at the Cinema Nuovo Sacher, where films and guests of the festival are welcomed. The journey then stops, with special sections and guests, at the Cineteca di Bologna, the Cinema Massimo in Turin, the Institut Français in Milan and Palermo.



The Italian film event dedicated to French cinema, born from an initiative of the French Embassy in Italy, is organized by the Institut français Italia, co-organized with Unifrance. The artistic direction is entrusted to Vanessa Tonnini.



The opening film is MON CRIME – I AM THE GUILTY by François Ozon, a crime comedy with Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Rebecca Marder (director and protagonists will present the film in its Italian premiere on March 29 in Rome) and Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, Dany Boon and Andre Dussolier. Based on a 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil, Ozon’s twenty-second feature film is a crime comedy and will hit theaters on April 25 distributed by Bim.



Guest of honor at this edition, an icon of international cinema: ISABELLE HUPPERT who will be in Rome with two films: LA SYNDICALISTE by Jean-Paul Salomé and MON CRIME by François Ozon. Among the titles, the new films by three great authors: ARNAUD DESPLECHIN, CHRISTOPHE HONORÉ, ALBERT SERRA. DESPLECHIN is back at the Festival Rendez-vous, to present, at the Cinema Nuovo Sacher, in its Italian premiere (soon in cinemas von Movies Inspired), FRÈRE ET SŒUR – BROTHER AND SISTER, already in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, a sort of duel of love and hate and also a challenge between two great actors: Marion Cotillard and Melvil Poupaud.



Then it arrives in Rome: LE LYCÉEN by CHRISTOPHE HONORÉ and will be presented at the Cinema Nuovo Sacher by the protagonist PAUL KIRCHER.



And it will be available soon on the auteur cinema platform MUBI.



ALBERT SERRA will be in Rome to present PACIFICTION – TOURMENT SUR LES ×LES, at the Cinema Nuovo Sacher, hailed by critics as the film of the year. In competition at Cannes, Serra’s spy-thriller is distributed by Movies Inspired and will be released on 11 May. (HANDLE).

