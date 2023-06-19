Hurricane Festival 2023 – The videos on demand | > – culture – music

Status: 06/19/2023 00:45 a.m

Around 80,000 fans celebrated for three days at the Hurricane Festival in Scheeßel, Lower Saxony – and saw numerous bands from Germany and abroad. > offers performances as video on demand.

The Hurricane Festival attracted tens of thousands of music fans to Scheeßel in Lower Saxony in mid-June, because the big names from rock, pop, alternative, indie, hip-hop and electro were on stage here for the 25th time. International stars such as Muse, Placebo and Billy Talent were there as headliners. But the national artists were also worthwhile: from Marteria to Clueso. ARTE and > broadcast selected highlights in the video stream. Afterwards there are several concerts as video on demand.

This topic in the program:

NDR Culture | Journal | 16.06.2023 | 6:00 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

