Hurricane gusts and thunderstorms: weather service warns of severe weather in the north > – News

Status: 07/04/2023 8:33 p.m

A storm swept across northern Germany on Wednesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) has therefore issued a severe weather warning for Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

According to the DWD, hurricane gusts with wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, isolated severe thunderstorms with hurricane gusts, will occur on the North Sea and Baltic Sea and in the adjacent inland including Bremen and Hamburg. The severe weather warning is in effect from 11 a.m. in the morning until 8 p.m. in the evening. According to the meteorologists, the wind will gradually decrease in the course of the afternoon. The reason for the storm is a storm that is moving from the Netherlands towards Denmark.

Storm gusts of up to 95 kilometers per hour possible inland

It should also be stormy in the other parts of Lower Saxony, in south-eastern Schleswig-Holstein and in western Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There, the DWD meteorologists expect gusts of wind with speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. In the vicinity of the shower, there can also be severe gusts of wind with speeds of up to 95 kilometers per hour. According to a DWD meteorologist, there is no longer any risk of heavy rain in some areas, which previously appeared possible for Wednesday. When asked by the NDR in Lower Saxony, he said that the heavy rain was mainly released over the North Sea. According to current weather information, East Friesland and Ammerland would get rain from Tuesday evening, but not in the severe weather area. The same applies to the other northern countries.

Danger: falling trees and falling roof tiles

The DWD warns of falling trees and falling branches in the face of the storm. According to a meterologist, this can lead to problems in road and rail traffic. Since the trees are all leafy, they offer a lot of attack surface. Buildings could also be damaged and roof tiles could fall off. “You have to think twice about going outside during this period,” warned the meteorologist.

Several ferry connections to the islands are cancelled

Due to the storm, several ferries to the East Frisian Islands have already announced that shipping traffic may be disrupted during the day. Connections to Juist, Norderney, Langeoog, Spiekeroog and Wangerooge are affected. There was no information on possible failures for the ferries to Baltrum and Borkum on Tuesday evening. The Cassen Eils shipping company has canceled all trips from Cuxhaven to Helgoland and back due to the weather conditions. According to the ferry operator, connections to the North Frisian islands of Amrum and Föhr may be canceled due to the weather conditions. There was no information available on Tuesday evening for the ferry to Pellworm. The train connections to Sylt were also not affected as of Tuesday evening.

