Hurricane Lee Approaches Bermuda on Its Path to New England and Canada

Intense Waves and Outer Bands of Hurricane Lee Hit Bermuda as Storm Approaches New England or Canada

SAN JUAN – The Category 2 Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall on the coasts of New England or Canada by the end of the week, as the outer bands of the storm began to hit Bermuda on Thursday night.

Located approximately 595 kilometers (370 miles) south-southwest of Bermuda, Hurricane Lee is packing winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) and is moving north-northwest at 15 km/h (9 mph).

As the storm is forecast to pass near Bermuda, the government issued a tropical storm warning for the islands. In response, the airport, banks, city parks, and the ferry service will be closed on Thursday, and public schools will be closed on both Thursday and Friday.

David Burch, the acting minister of national security, emphasized the seriousness of the approaching storm at a news conference, stating, “I cannot stress enough that we must take this storm seriously.” The closure of various services and institutions is an effort to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

According to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Lee is expected to grow in size but lose strength as it approaches colder waters. It is then predicted to move towards New England and the Canadian coast on Friday and Saturday, posing as “a large and dangerous hurricane.”

A hurricane warning has been issued from Stonington, Maine, to the Canadian border, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for a wide swath of the New England coast, from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington. Additionally, a storm surge warning has been issued for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket.

The NHC warned that Hurricane Lee’s effect would be felt far beyond its center and urged residents to prepare for strong winds, rain, and possible flooding. The institution also highlighted the dangers of dangerous currents in several regions, including the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and parts of the East Coast of the United States. Canada’s Atlantic coast has already started to experience stormy conditions associated with the approaching hurricane.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot is moving through the open Atlantic waters. Positioned 1,270 km (790 miles) west-southwest of the Azores, Margot poses no imminent threat as it remains offshore. With maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (90 mph), the storm is expected to continue moving north.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has been marked by the formation of Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot as the 13th and 14th named storms, respectively. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that this year’s hurricane season will bring between 14 and 21 named storms, with 6 to 11 potentially becoming hurricanes. Among these, two to five are estimated to reach category 3 or higher intensity.

As various regions brace for the impact of Hurricane Lee, the exhaustion from dealing with consecutive storms is acknowledged by officials. Burch expressed empathy, stating, “I understand that our community has been through a lot with these back-to-back storms. I want to acknowledge the fatigue and concerns that many of you may be feeling right now.”

Residents and authorities are advised to remain vigilant and follow the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all individuals affected by the approaching hurricanes.

