Hurricane Lee Expected to Strengthen and Impact Bermuda

Major Hurricane Lee Expected to Grow, Poses Potential Threat to Bermuda

September 18, 2022

(CNN) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued an update stating that Hurricane Lee, currently classified as a large major hurricane, is anticipated to strengthen further in the coming days. The storm, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 128 km from its center and tropical storm-force winds reaching up to 297 kilometers, continues to pose a substantial threat.

As of the NHC’s 11 pm ET update, Hurricane Lee maintains winds of 185 km/h and is slowly progressing west-northwest at a speed of 11 km/h. Presently, the storm is situated approximately 643 km northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters predict a slight intensification as the hurricane continues its west-northwest trajectory, followed by a shift towards the north and a gradual weakening on Wednesday.

However, the NHC cautions that although Lee is expected to weaken later in the week, it will simultaneously increase significantly in size. This expansion in dimensions poses potential risks that could extend well beyond the center of the storm. Factors such as wind shear and Lee’s passage through colder waters, remnants of Idalia and Franklin, are expected to contribute to the weakening process towards the end of the week.

Of immediate concern is the likely impact on Bermuda. Lee is forecasted to pass near the western side of Bermuda this Thursday night and Friday, potentially bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hazardous surf conditions to the region. The extent of these additional impacts remains uncertain, prompting the NHC to urge residents and authorities along the northeast coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada to monitor the storm’s progress closely.

Lee’s evolving forecast updates over the next few days will provide a clearer understanding of its potential track and its effect on coastal regions. The NHC emphasizes the importance of staying informed about the storm, particularly as wind and rain hazards are projected to extend beyond the hurricane’s center due to its expanding size.

As Lee continues to gain strength, residents and authorities are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for potential hazards associated with the storm. Further updates from the NHC will provide crucial information regarding the path and intensity of the hurricane, enabling affected areas to take appropriate precautionary measures.

-end-

