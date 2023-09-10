Hurricane Lee’s Intensifying Threat: Rip Currents and Dangerous Shoreline Conditions Await East Coast

Hurricane Lee Presents Danger to East Coast Beaches

(CNN) – As Hurricane Lee continues to gain strength in the Atlantic, its impact is expected to be felt along the East Coast in the form of life-threatening rip currents and hazardous shoreline conditions. The storm, which rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane, is now fluctuating in intensity but is still poised to cause significant effects.

While Lee is forecast to track well north of Puerto Rico, the British and US Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands, it will still bring impacts to these areas and other Caribbean islands. The long-term trajectory of the storm is currently uncertain, but what is clear is that the east coast of the United States will face large swells and an increase in rip currents throughout the week, similar to the current conditions in the Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued warnings for surges and swells generated by Hurricane Lee affecting parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells could bring life-threatening waves and dangerous breaking conditions.

In Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service office in San Juan has forecast waves of 2 to 3 meters for Sunday, with larger waves expected next week along east and north-facing beaches. The office has also warned of possible beach erosion and coastal flooding.

Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has placed it in a rare category, as only 2% of storms in the Atlantic reach Category 5 status. Since 1924, only 40 Category 5 hurricanes have crossed the Atlantic. Lee’s intensification was particularly noteworthy, with its wind speeds more than doubling in just one day. However, vertical wind shear and eyewall replacement cycles have since caused Lee’s weakening, downgrading it to a Category 2 storm.

Lee’s path and how close it will be to the United States are still uncertain. Computer models indicate that the hurricane will turn northward early next week, but the timing and extent of this turn will depend on various factors, including the strength of the Bermuda High pressure system and the position of the jet stream.

At this point, it is too early to determine the potential impact on the United States. Lee is still at least seven days away from becoming a threat to the East Coast. However, meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm’s progress as it moves westward in the coming days.

As Hurricane Lee poses a potential threat, it serves as a reminder for coastal residents to stay informed, follow any evacuation orders or guidelines issued by local authorities, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Note: CNN meteorologists Allison Chinchar, Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller, and CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

