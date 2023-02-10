Another scandal broke out in the CCP’s education system! The news that Wang Shengzhan, director of the Yuyao Education Bureau in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, was investigated on February 1st began to ferment on the Internet today (9th). The real version of Qiqiang.

On February 1, the WeChat official account of “Integrity Ningbo” notified: Yuyao Education Bureau Party Secretary and Director Wang Shengzhan was suspected of violating discipline and law. The news surprised some local people, because Wang Shengzhan has numerous reputations. In 2018, he was named “the most popular principal by readers” by the China Education News, but the subsequent revelations were jaw-dropping.

A large number of insiders broke the news that Wang Shengzhan’s daily life is: sobering up at work in the morning, spending time with his lover at noon, and going to KTV or whoring at night; his two hobbies are money and female students.

Wang Shengzhan was pulled out because of the school’s catering problem. Because the food provided by the school to the students was poor, many parents reported it. Wang Shengzhan’s other problems were brought up when he checked the food preparation problem.

Netizens in Yuyao revealed that there are 288 schools of all types and levels in the city, all of which are sold to students at prices higher than the market price, and Wang Shengzhan uses the difference to enrich himself. Another 300 million corruption is recorded on the account.

Netizens also exposed that Wang Shengzhan took advantage of the school’s organized activities to make profits for a female owner of a Hanfu shop who was related to him. Wang Shengzhan took advantage of his authority to organize a school event into a Hanfu show, and each event cost more than 100,000 yuan.

The case of Wang Shengzhan caused an earthquake in Yuyao’s education system. 103 principals were interviewed, and two deputy directors of the Yuyao Education Bureau, as well as several principals and teachers were arrested.

Under the rule of the Communist Party of China, the exposure of high-frequency scandals in China‘s education sector has left the outside world speechless. Li Youtan, a professor at the Institute of National Development and Development of Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, said that the corruption of Chinese society is rooted in the CCP’s totalitarian dictatorship. After such incidents with great social impact broke out, although the CCP officials said that they would severely punish the lawbreakers, in fact, the law enforcement agencies often forcibly arrested and silenced the parents who disclosed the news and protested, such as the previous “Red Yellow Blue Kindergarten “Child victimization.

Epoch Times columnist Yuan Bin believes that in a country or a society, if teachers, doctors, judges, and officials are broken, it will inevitably lead to the decline of social morality, rampant villains, and rampant corruption. “Looking at China today, are these four kinds of people all broken? And the worst of them are officials? And if they are all broken, does it mean that the rule of the Communist Party is also over?”

