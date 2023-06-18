Hurry up my child! – OujdaCity

Khalid Barkaoui

The child goes to the classroom regularly to learn new knowledge and to succeed brilliantly. The teacher equipped with disciplinary and transversal skills has all the assets to help the student have fun, learn and understand.

However, things are not as simple as we thought. The teacher is obsessed with the timetable, the successive sessions, the completion of the school program and the continuous checks. In this context, our students stress and sink into anxiety, and for good reason, our teachers keep repeating this litany all day long: hurry up my child. This murderous sentence has harmful repercussions on the appropriation of learning.

This sentence hampers concentration, attention and thinking. When a student is asked to read quickly, write quickly, think quickly…He will end up doing shoddy work. He will end up making mistakes because he does not have enough time to understand, to think better, to revise better and therefore he is unable to correct and do an effective job. This haste puts the student on the wrong path, which is detrimental to his overall performance.

When a student strives to find the right answer in a climate of stress and speed, he does not learn to find innovative solutions and to show creativity and critical thinking.

It should be noted that reflection and creativity require precious time for listening, exchanging and deciphering information. This is where the shoe pinches. When there is excessive time pressure, the student loses his enthusiasm, his punch, and his awe-inspiring interest in learning.

It is time to lighten the programs, to offer the time essential to the student in order to understand, reflect and innovate in an environment which promotes the pleasure of learning.

Now is the time to learn from Anglo-Saxons this magic formula that positively impacts the quality of student learning. In these countries, students are clearly told: have fun. In a word, we ask the student to learn, to have fun, to flourish without necessarily putting him under time pressure. Have fun instead of hurry is a catchy formula that will lead the teacher to present fun, playful and interactive activities.

Khalid Barkaoui

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane