Recently, the topic #夫妻2millionBuilding a villa looking for strangers to hold a group for the elderly# has been on the hot search.

A couple in Yuhang, Zhejiang, spent 2 million to build a four-story villa. Except for their own room, there are still 10 vacant rooms in the villa. They want to find some old partners to live together in the elderly.

It is understood that the couple are in their 50s and do not want to bring up children for their daughter. They do not need their daughter to worry about the economy, and the daughter also supports group care for the elderly. “After working hard for most of my life, people should have their own life when they are old.”

According to his idea, first rent out 6 rooms, each room costs 1,500 yuan per month, and the water and electricity bills are shared equally. They can also cook for everyone and pay according to the price of each meal.

Partners who are required to hold a group together for the elderlyAged between 60-75 years old, in good health, easy-going personality, “It’s better not to be too serious about trivial matters”。

In this regard, some netizens supported it, saying that living with a few people with similar interests can eliminate loneliness and loneliness to the greatest extent, and can also help each other to reduce the risk factors of the elderly living alone.

Some netizens also questioned the idea of ​​holding a group for the elderly: a reasonable distance must be maintained, and the elderly and their children are prone to conflicts, let alone with strangers who have never met before.

Many examples of group pension failures prove this point. The ideal is full, but the reality is very skinny.The living habits, temperament, hobbies, etc. of the elderly are different. If they live closely together for a long time, conflicts are almost inevitable.