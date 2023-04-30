Home » Huxi Street, Chongqing High-tech Zone conducts fire emergency drills to build a fire line- Correspondent-Hualong.com
News

Huxi Street, Chongqing High-tech Zone conducts fire emergency drills to build a fire line- Correspondent-Hualong.com

by admin
Huxi Street, Chongqing High-tech Zone conducts fire emergency drills to build a fire line- Correspondent-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (correspondent: Mao Mengrou and Zhang Shaoguo) In order to do a good job in fire safety in the jurisdiction, recently, Xuecheng Community, Huxi Street, High-tech Zone, Chongqing, jointly organized a fire emergency drill. The emergency drill invited representatives of merchants and residents in the jurisdiction to participate. Chen Guangwei, director of property safety, explained and practiced the methods and skills of how to use fire extinguishers on the spot, further improving residents’ awareness of fire safety, improving the comprehensive ability of community residents to prevent fires, so that community residents can report fire alarms, know how to use fire extinguishers, and know how to use fire extinguishers. Put out fires at the beginning, know how to escape and save yourself, and know how to use household appliances safely.

The staff conducts fire protection knowledge explanation.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community

Through this fire emergency drill, the fire safety awareness and self-defense and self-rescue skills of merchants and residents in the jurisdiction have been effectively enhanced, and the emergency response level of various properties in the jurisdiction to deal with sudden fires has been tested, laying a solid foundation for the fire safety work in the jurisdiction.

2 Practice fire extinguisher operation on site.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community
Practice fire extinguisher operation on site.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community
3 Volunteer lawyers are explaining legal knowledge related to fire protection.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community
Volunteer lawyers are explaining legal knowledge related to fire protection.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community

In order to do a good job in the fire safety work during the May 1st period, create a safe and harmonious fire environment for the jurisdiction. The community convened various properties in the area under its jurisdiction to carry out a work arrangement meeting on fire safety of high-rise buildings to “remove danger and eliminate danger”, focusing on understanding whether fire safety evacuation passages, safety exits are unblocked, whether private vehicles are occupied, and fire truck passages are blocked, and proposed rectification measures. At the same time, the community invited volunteer lawyer Liu Wenqian to the scene to explain the Fire Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China to property managers and safety supervisors. Lawyer Liu strengthened the understanding of fire protection law knowledge based on actual fire protection cases, so that participants could better understand the importance of fire safety.

See also  Interior Ministry, crimes increase in Italy: cyberattacks + 78% in one year. A femicide every three days

In the next step, the community will actively implement “territorial responsibilities”, increase supervision, and continue to pass on-site inspections to find problems and urge rectification.

Dear users, the “Chongqing” client has been officially revised and upgraded to the “New Chongqing” client. In order not to affect subsequent use, please scan the QR code above to download the new version in time. Better content, more convenient experience, we are waiting for you in “New Chongqing”!

You may also like

Army and CTI capture a man with 1000...

Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar...

USAID will train 600 entrepreneurs in a vulnerable...

Perspectives. Mariano Sigman, the explorer of the human...

Zhang Ming, Special Welding Technician of Bridge Branch...

Austria: Two-year-old survives eleven-meter fall

New technology brand is installed in Riobamba

Mayor Quintero reacts to J Balvin’s concert in...

Company logos may be used on toy trucks

Ambato Wholesale Market seeks to reuse the waste...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy