Huxi Street, Chongqing High-tech Zone conducts fire emergency drills to build a fire line- Correspondent-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (correspondent: Mao Mengrou and Zhang Shaoguo) In order to do a good job in fire safety in the jurisdiction, recently, Xuecheng Community, Huxi Street, High-tech Zone, Chongqing, jointly organized a fire emergency drill. The emergency drill invited representatives of merchants and residents in the jurisdiction to participate. Chen Guangwei, director of property safety, explained and practiced the methods and skills of how to use fire extinguishers on the spot, further improving residents’ awareness of fire safety, improving the comprehensive ability of community residents to prevent fires, so that community residents can report fire alarms, know how to use fire extinguishers, and know how to use fire extinguishers. Put out fires at the beginning, know how to escape and save yourself, and know how to use household appliances safely.

The staff conducts fire protection knowledge explanation.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community

Through this fire emergency drill, the fire safety awareness and self-defense and self-rescue skills of merchants and residents in the jurisdiction have been effectively enhanced, and the emergency response level of various properties in the jurisdiction to deal with sudden fires has been tested, laying a solid foundation for the fire safety work in the jurisdiction.

Practice fire extinguisher operation on site.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community

Volunteer lawyers are explaining legal knowledge related to fire protection.Photo courtesy of Xuecheng Community

In order to do a good job in the fire safety work during the May 1st period, create a safe and harmonious fire environment for the jurisdiction. The community convened various properties in the area under its jurisdiction to carry out a work arrangement meeting on fire safety of high-rise buildings to “remove danger and eliminate danger”, focusing on understanding whether fire safety evacuation passages, safety exits are unblocked, whether private vehicles are occupied, and fire truck passages are blocked, and proposed rectification measures. At the same time, the community invited volunteer lawyer Liu Wenqian to the scene to explain the Fire Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China to property managers and safety supervisors. Lawyer Liu strengthened the understanding of fire protection law knowledge based on actual fire protection cases, so that participants could better understand the importance of fire safety.

In the next step, the community will actively implement “territorial responsibilities”, increase supervision, and continue to pass on-site inspections to find problems and urge rectification.