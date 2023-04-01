Home News Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan cafe at dawn… “I will come back as a better person”
Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan cafe at dawn… "I will come back as a better person"

Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan cafe at dawn… “I will come back as a better person”

▲Hwang Young-woong. (Source = MBN ‘Burning Trotman’ capture)

Hwang Young-woong, who was at the center of the controversy, delivered his position directly.

Early in the morning of the 1st, Hwang Young-woong said on his fan cafe, “I will come back as a better person. Until then, I hope you are not sick and are living happily.”

Hwang Young-woong said, “Thank you so much for trusting and protecting me. Looking at the support you send me, I felt an overwhelming feeling that cannot be expressed in words,” he said.

He continued, “It is true that I thought for a while that if I gave up on singing, I would be able to live a quiet, normal life.

Hwang Young-woong said, “I will live a more righteous life even if I think of all of you who have supported me in the future.” If those friends allow it, I want to sincerely apologize as soon as possible.”

He added, “The fact that I became a painful memory to those friends to the extent that it is painful to see myself apart from the facts seems to be enough reason for me to apologize.”

In particular, Hwang Young-woong told fans, “It’s something I should be thankful for posting on the broadcasting bulletin board, complaining to the broadcasting station, or fighting people who curse at me, but even that seems to be a very painful thing for me now.” “Even if you feel unfair and angry, please be patient with me. Please believe in me and the agency, and I hope you all do only happy things.”

Hwang Young-woong said, “I want to meet each and every one of you right now and sing a song holding hands, but I still think I have to tell you to wait a little longer.” When the time comes, I will come back with a good song.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Young-woong appeared in the recently ended MBN’Burning Trotman’ and emerged as a strong candidate for the championship, but got off after being exposed to past assault and injury records, school violence, and dating violence.

Afterwards, fans defended Hwang Young-woong and held protests, and after MBC’s ‘True Story Expedition’ episode aired on the 30th of last month, Hwang Young-woong continued to protest on the viewer’s bulletin board and receive complaints from the Korea Communications Standards Commission.

In the midst of this, on the 31st of last month, The Woori Entertainment announced a management contract with Hwang Young-woong and said, “There is no future activity,” but on this day, Hwang Young-woong pledged the future and is drawing attention.

