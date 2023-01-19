A patient is 95% less likely to develop severe forms of the disease that require hospitalization.

A study by the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Unity Studies and SeroTracker, concludes that the “hybrid immunity” against Covid-19, that is, that developed by having had the disease and also getting vaccinated, is maintained at very high levels even after a year.

The study, which is published today in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, concludes that this hybrid immunity offers greater protection than that developed simply by passing the disease, and thus reinforces the idea that it is advisable to get vaccinated even if you have been previously affected by Covid-19. 19.

According to the study, supported by data from 26 investigations, after one year of hybrid immunity, a patient has 95% less chance of developing severe forms of the disease that require hospitalization, a percentage that drops to 75% with the simple immunity of former patients. not vaccinated.

Protection against a reinfection of Covid-19 is lower in both cases, but here too hybrid immunity has advantages, since the chances of getting sick again drop by 42%, while for those who are not vaccinated they only drop by 25%.

EFE

