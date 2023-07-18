Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore from two passengers

Hyderabad: 18. July (sahrnews.com)

According to officials of Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport), Hyderabad yesterday July 17 from the possession of two passengers in two separate cases after a search on suspicion One kilogram is 725 grams The gold has been confiscated, which was being smuggled. According to the officials, the value of the confiscated gold is Rs. 1 crore and 3000 rupees. A case has been registered against both the passengers and further investigations are going on in this regard.

Thus, large-scale seizure of gold is still going on at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad.

Remember that July 5 At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials of the Customs Department seized two passengers in four separate operations. 2 kg 279 grams The gold was confiscated One crore 37 lakhs It was said that Rs. and also from the possession of other three passengers One crore one thousand Cigarette sticks worth Rs.

While July 2 Officials of the Department of Customs, Hyderabad Airport, a citizen of the Republic of Burundi 43 A year old female passenger who had arrived in Hyderabad directly from Nairobi 2027 A gram of heroin (drug) was seized. The price of which in the international market 14 Crore 20 Lakh Rs It was told. Later this woman was arrested and sent to jail after being produced in court.

On the basis of pax profiling and surveillance, @hydcus has seized 1.725 kgs of smuggled #gold valued at Rs. 1.03 Crores in 2 different cases, on 17.07.2023. Further investigation under progress. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/cqtYlCVEfX — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) July 18, 2023

Two kilos of gold worth 1 crore 37 lakhs and 1 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 1 crore were seized from the possession of 5 passengers at Hyderabad airport.

More than two kilos of heroin worth Rs 14.2 million seized from the possession of a female passenger coming from Sharjah at Hyderabad Airport.

The post Hyderabad Airport seized gold worth one crore rupees from two passengers appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

