The skill of shoe making in Hyderabad was once very famous but now in modern times this skill is dying and the skilled people associated with it have become unemployed.

Thus, the art of shoemaking is centuries old, but in modern times, this work has almost disappeared, but even today horse race and donkey drivers have preserved this skill to some extent.

Shahzad, a cobbler from Hyderabad, says, ‘I have been doing this for 40 years. First make the horse’s feet. They are peeled and then set and after setting are applied. After applying the sole, the oils are removed and then sand is applied. After that we take the money. They make horseshoes because horses and donkeys cannot walk without them.’

According to him, ‘their speed is increased by the horseshoe.’

He said that this work is slowly disappearing because in the earlier period, the custom of Tangs was used and now the horses are also gone and this work is very less and we are making a living by doing this. are.’

According to him, this skill has been developed due to some enthusiasts in fairs. I learned this skill from Ustad Ramzan and I am still doing it.’

“In shoemaking, the blacksmith first prepares the iron in the furnace and then molds it and gives it to us, which we put on the horse,” he said.

According to him, ‘It is the horse’s shoe without which he cannot walk.’

He said that this work is over now and no student comes to learn this skill. I have not taught this skill to my sons because I don’t want to ruin their lives like learning this skill has ruined my life.’

